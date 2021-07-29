Logo
FBX of Informa Financial Intelligence and Novantas Announce Name of New Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FBX, an Informa Financial Intelligence business, alongside Novantas, announced today the name of their combined business—Curinos—a new entity equipping financial institutions with expanded data sets, intelligent technologies and market expertise that empower clients to make more profitable, data-driven decisions faster.

FBX__Informa_Financial_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Curinos is the newest subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), resulting from the combination of its Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX) business with Novantas, Inc., a preeminent fintech provider of advanced decision support systems and data to the banking industry.

Together, Curinos creates a leading data intelligence business serving global financial institutions across lending, deposits, and digital banking solutions. Curinos, a combination of the words "customers," "innovation" and "nos," the Spanish word for "us," reflects the forward-thinking vision of the unified businesses.

"What happens when you wire together powerful benchmarking data with the industry's premier fintech banking experts?" said Curinos CEO Craig Woodward. "It results in Curinos —an organization that delivers transformative insights that consistently push the needle forward for our clients, exposing new avenues for growth."

"Our goal is to outpace the competition with an innovative approach that helps financial institutions expand their reach and more aggressively tackle the challenges of the digital world," said Curinos Chair of the Board Mark Greene. "With Curinos, we envision a force that introduces new competitive strategies in the marketplace."

Curinos will complete a comprehensive brand launch and visual changeover on August 16th, which will include the unveiling of its full brand story and new website.

About Informa Financial Intelligence
Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

About Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX)
Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX), a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), provides bank peer benchmarking services, banking workflow solutions and omnichannel banking experience research services to retail banks worldwide. FBX, part of Informa Financial Intelligence, brings together competitive performance data and customer journey research to provide a comprehensive assessment of a competitive position. Through a synchronized view, FBX provides targeted information to identify key levers for improving relative performance. For additional information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/fbx.

About Novantas, Inc.
Novantas, a leading fintech provider of advanced decision support systems and data, provides financial institutions licensed offerings such as cross-bank data, predictive scoring and advanced analytics. Serving hundreds of the world's largest banking institutions, Novantas delivers solutions that allow clients to be precise, nimble and economic as they transition their customers into a digital world. With focus on providing products that improve each bank's ability to target and acquire customers, increase customer relationship value, optimize rate pricing and volume, improve distribution network efficiency, launch new products more profitably and accelerate digital transformation, Novantas delivers actionable intelligence on customers deposits and markets. For additional information, please visit www.novantas.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Zach Allegretti, JConnelly
973-850-7341
[email protected]

Novantas_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY58364&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fbx-of-informa-financial-intelligence-and-novantas-announce-name-of-new-business-301343995.html

SOURCE Informa Financial Intelligence

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY58364&Transmission_Id=202107290808PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY58364&DateId=20210729
