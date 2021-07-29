Logo
Lightwave Logic Invited to Present at 2021 European Conference on Optical Communications

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

CEO Dr. Michael Lebby to Participate in World-Leading Market Focus Session on Integrated and Silicon Photonics, Further Broadening Company Awareness Amongst Tier-1 Industry Attendees

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 29, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power,today announced that it has been invited to present as part of the 2021 European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC), which will be held September 13-15th, 2021 in Bordeaux, France.

Lightwave_Logic_Inc_Logo.jpg

CEO Dr. Michael Lebby, Chairman of the ECOC Market Focus Committee, will participate in the Market Focus Session, which will include his presentation on Lightwave's implementation of electro-optic polymer modular platforms into foundry PDKs (process development kits) for mass production with global foundries, to an audience of industry experts and other industry participants. In addition, Dr. Lebby will discuss the potential impact of the company's recently issued patents, and improvements and polymer stability and reliability which are expected to improve internet speeds and reduce power usage.

"We believe that our polymer-based silicon photonic modulators can double the speed of existing devices while using less power, which is revolutionary and could forever transform internet infrastructure," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "We are well positioned to scale and enable increased internet traffic, providing significant value to all internet stakeholders. I look forward to providing a technical update and continuing to position Lightwave as a clear thought leader in this space with one of the hottest topics at this tier-1 industry conference."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.
Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

favicon.png?sn=CL56540&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightwave-logic-invited-to-present-at-2021-european-conference-on-optical-communications-301343109.html

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.

