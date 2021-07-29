Logo
QuickLogic & Zifisense Launch ZETA-TinyML Development Kit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

­ Enables Rapid IoT Endpoint AI Development

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Zifisense (an IoT technology provider offering end-to-end IoT solutions to customers based on three disruptive technologies - "ZETA LPWAN", "Edge AIoT" and "ZETag") to launch a TinyML development kit called ZETA. ZETA is the only full-stack localized LPWAN IoT communication technology in China that is very suitable for large-scale deployment, and solves many common issues including high terminal power consumption, massive connections, and insufficient wide-area coverage in the IoT industry.

QuickLogic_Logo.jpg

Endpoint applications are notoriously difficult to implement due to power and bandwidth constraints. ZETA is powered by QuickLogic's EOS S3AI, the first FPGA-enabled Arm Cortex®-M4F MCU to be fully supported with the Zephyr RTOS. EOS S3AI features embedded compute capability and low power consumption. Combined with the SensiML Data Analytics Toolkit for complete development flow, and QuickLogic's QuickFeather Development Kit, EOS S3AI provides a complete, low power solution to implement AI at the edge. Zifisense has developed the ZETA LPWAN 2.0 IoT technology, and the resulting ZETA development kit meets the prototype verification and application requirements of long-distance, low power, and cost-sensitive embedded artificial intelligence products, and creates a seamless sequence of connection, training, and deployment – a whole new ecosystem of ubiquitous intelligent connection of applications.

Target Markets & Applications

The ZETA development kit is targeted toward enterprises, universities, and individual developers. It brings infinite possibilities for IoT applications that require real-time processing at the edge such as environmental monitoring in remote mountainous areas, dynamic tracking of livestock herds, and loose detection of outdoor billboards; predictive maintenance of equipment in factories, belt conveyor start/stop and status recognition, abnormal leakage monitoring of pipeline gas; smart wearable devices, gesture and voice recognition and other complex use cases.

"We are delighted to be working with Zifisense in the field of embedded artificial intelligence," said Zhang Gui, general manager of QuickLogic China. "Designers can now use the ZETA-TinyML kit to inspire and develop creative and practical smart IoT applications."

Availability

The ZETA TinyML Development Kit will be available in September 2021. Reserve a kit today by visiting https://www.wenjuan.com/s/yMv6R3a/?creator=.

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

favicon.png?sn=SF58597&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic--zifisense-launch-zeta-tinyml-development-kit-301344129.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF58597&Transmission_Id=202107290837PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF58597&DateId=20210729
