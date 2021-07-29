CIT Names Kevin Ronan as National Sales Director for Capital Equipment Finance Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CIT Names Kevin Ronan as National Sales Director for Capital Equipment Finance Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced the appointment of Kevin Ronan as national sales director for the Capital Equipment Finance business.

CIT_Logo.jpg

Ronan, who was also promoted to senior vice president, will be based in New York and will oversee business development within Capital Equipment Finance for both the direct and indirect sales channels.

"During his time at CIT, Kevin has demonstrated outstanding customer focus and commitment to client satisfaction," said David Harnisch, president of CIT's Commercial and Real Estate Finance division. "His expertise in origination and sales management will help drive the continued growth of the business."

"CIT has a very strong reputation as an industry leader in both leasing and financing of capital equipment," Ronan said. "Our entire team looks forward to continuing to build on that legacy to better serve new and existing customers with the financial products they need to grow their business."

Ronan joined CIT in 2012 and in his most recent role was responsible for the indirect channel and for maintaining critical relationships with bank and non-bank partners.

Prior to joining CIT, Kevin had worked for a number of other financial institutions as a senior-level equipment finance sales executive, including RBS Asset Finance, Young America Capital and GE Capital.

Capital Equipment Finance, part of CIT's Commercial Finance division, is a leading provider of equipment financing solutions to middle market and large-cap businesses. The unit specializes in providing equipment loans and leases with flexible terms and rates tailored to the equipment needs and credit strength of the borrower.

About CIT
CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
John M. Moran
212-461-5507
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY57363&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-names-kevin-ronan-as-national-sales-director-for-capital-equipment-finance-business-301343418.html

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY57363&Transmission_Id=202107290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY57363&DateId=20210729
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment