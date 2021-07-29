Logo
Invesco Advisers Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Invesco High Income Trust II

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 29, 2021

ATLANTA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today portfolio management changes for Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT):

Invesco_Logo.jpg

Effective July 30, 2021, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco High Income Trust II's portfolio:

  • Niklas Nordenfelt, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2020. From 2003 to 2020, he was associated with Wells Fargo Asset Management where he served as a Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager and co-head of US High Yield.

  • Rahim Shad, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2009.

  • Philip Susser, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2021. From 2001 to 2021, he was associated with Wells Fargo Asset Management where he served as a Senior Portfolio Manager and co-head of US High Yield.

Manager Inception Date:


Niklas Nordenfelt

Rahim Shad

Philip Susser

VLT

2020

2021

2021

__________________________________

For more information, call 1-800-341-2929.

This communication is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of any of the Invesco Funds, including the Fund.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT l NOT FDIC INSURED l NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

—Invesco—

CONTACT: Jeaneen Terrio 212-278-9205; [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY57612&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-advisers-announces-portfolio-management-changes-for-invesco-high-income-trust-ii-301343665.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY57612&Transmission_Id=202107290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY57612&DateId=20210729

