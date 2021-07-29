Logo
Alteryx and PwC Expand Strategic Relationship Globally to Address Analytics Automation Demand

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Relationship established in the U.S. in 2020 expands to additional regions to provide end-to-end transformation solutions for companies across the globe

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced the global expansion of its relationship with PwC as a "Global Elite Partner," bringing together Alteryx analytics and data science automation with PwC's services and technologies to help accelerate transformation in organizations across Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) regions. Alteryx and PwC formed the alliance in February 2020, which has helped advance upskilling efforts and digital transformation projects across the U.S. and is indicating early success across global regions in EMEA and APAC.

Alteryx_Logo.jpg

Alteryx analytics automation combined with PwC's consulting, digital experience and market reach puts the two organizations at the forefront of accelerating digital transformation for major companies globally. Benefits and highlights of this expanded relationship include:

  • Global growth and innovation: Businesses in industries across retail, healthcare, finance and others can accelerate their growth with automation, analytics and transformation while empowering them to solve complex data processing challenges for increased business impact.
  • Accelerated business outcomes: Global organizations are enabled to develop and execute their own digital transformation strategy with solutions designed to help drive business-changing outcomes with less time and effort.

The partnership has now expanded to countries across the Americas, APAC and EMEA regions, including: Canada, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, the United Kingdom, Slovakia and South Africa, with more to come in the future.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with PwC on a global scale to replicate the successful upskilling and transformation initiatives we've seen across organizations in the U.S. within more companies around the world," said Mark Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Alteryx. "By providing analytics automation across every line of business, organizations leverage both on-premise and cloud data assets to realize significant business outcomes."

"We know that upskilling workers is a global priority, and this expanded relationship between PwC and Alteryx can help more individuals improve their digital acumen and innovate across an enterprise," said Dan Vesset, group vice president of IDC's analytics and information management market research and advisory practice. "It is key for organizations around the world to develop and execute their digital transformation strategies and achieve game-changing solutions that drive value for the business."

To learn more about the PwC and Alteryx relationship, visit our strategic alliance page or PwC's website.

About Alteryx
Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About PwC
At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 155 countries with over 284,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA58221&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-and-pwc-expand-strategic-relationship-globally-to-address-analytics-automation-demand-301344151.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA58221&Transmission_Id=202107290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA58221&DateId=20210729
