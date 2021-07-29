Logo
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, General Electric Co, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC owns 288 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 39,135 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.04%
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 196,758 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 484,746 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 487,885 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  5. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 356,706 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 299,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 209,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Centennial Resource Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.81 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 48,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $44.41. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $372.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 42,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 363.09%. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 142,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 57.92%. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $88.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moelis & Co (MC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

Sold Out: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $127.06 and $164.79, with an estimated average price of $148.21.

Sold Out: Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zumiez Inc. The sale prices were between $40.81 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $44.82.

Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89.

Sold Out: Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $95.65, with an estimated average price of $82.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying
