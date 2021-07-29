Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

- New Purchases: FISV, DLTR, EFV, MP, CDEV, SYKE, VRTV, VSH, DNOW, VRNS, TNDM, MODN, AMBA, CHUY, YELP, CLDT, NVGS, GRBK, TTGT, CVLT, STAR, VRNT, EYE, MRVI, MAX, VITL, JAMF, JAMF, CFB, OBNK, ZUO, WHD, GNK, CARS, REVG, ASIX, ATKR, UE, WK, VBTX, EPR, SNEX, HFC, HSKA, GBX, GABC, FDP, THFF, EQT, KMT, SSP, CAMT, CALM, CBT, CRAI, MTRN, BHLB, BJRI, RICK, ALKS, VECO, TCBK, TNC, SKY, SSD, SPNS, SLG, VICR, RMBS, DORM, OII, MOV, MMSI, MED, TBI,
- Added Positions: AZO, SSNC, LH, PGR, ABC, VZ, SWK, LMT, GE, MSM, MC, OHI, OMF, QCOM, SPR, CMI, EEM, EFA, SPEM, SPY, VBR,
- Reduced Positions: BKNG, NSC, AXP, AAPL, GOOGL, LNC, COF, USB, TSM, CVX, HCA, CSCO, TSN, GD, CBRE, AVGO, CB, JPM, JNJ, C, FDX, FB, BMY, MRK, LRCX, ORCL, ETN, UPS, NOK, GS, RHHBY, LLY, HON, BP, KFY,
- Sold Out: STX, ITW, FOXF, X, ZUMZ, SRDX, CROX, IRDM, VIVO, MRCY, ROCK, VCEL, AGYS, CLW, HCAT, EGHT, ROAD, WNS, AVAV, HOME, SOL, TMHC, PCRX, BCOV, KE, RYAM, TRUE, 3XPA, VCRA, HY, FSS, BZH, BHE, BA, CEVA, HLX, CRUS, UFS, BOOM, PLUS, WERN, FORM, MOD, NLS, OMCL, OSUR, MODV, REX, RUSHA, SRI, TCBI, PU31,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 39,135 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.04%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 196,758 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 484,746 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 487,885 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 356,706 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 299,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 209,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Centennial Resource Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.81 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 48,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $44.41. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $372.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 42,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 363.09%. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 142,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 57.92%. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $88.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moelis & Co (MC)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.Sold Out: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $127.06 and $164.79, with an estimated average price of $148.21.Sold Out: Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zumiez Inc. The sale prices were between $40.81 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $44.82.Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89.Sold Out: Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $95.65, with an estimated average price of $82.89.
