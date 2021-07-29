Logo
Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Novartis AG, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, McKesson Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, sells Novartis AG, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, McKesson Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+research+%26+advisory+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 73,220 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.69%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,304 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,096 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,854 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 19,943 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 77.69%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.41%. The holding were 73,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 3213.79%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $253.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 5,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 211.66%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2565.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 490.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 59 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.

Sold Out: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $51.95 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. keeps buying
