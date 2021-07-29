Logo
Magellan Gold Retains RedChip to Increase Investor Awareness

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

WALLACE, Idaho, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Magellan Gold Corporation ( MAGE) ("Magellan" or the "Company"), a US focused precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it retained RedChip Companies, Inc. ("RedChip") to lead its investor relations efforts.

"We’re entering an exciting phase of our business lifecycle, and with the massive potential that lies ahead, it’s important we effectively communicate our achievements to the investment community," said Mike Lavigne, President of Magellan. "After comparing the alternatives, we selected RedChip to help increase our visibility amongst investors because they have an impeccable reputation and a multi-decade track record of results. We look forward to a beneficial relationship that broadens our shareholder base and effectively communicates our story to the investment community.”

RedChip is a leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap and small-cap stocks. Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates in New York, Pittsburgh, Dallas, San Francisco, Paris, and Seoul, RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals and has been ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held investor relations firms in the US. RedChip delivers concrete, measurable results for its clients through its extensive global network of institutional and retail stockbrokers, RIA's, family offices, investment banks, hedge funds, and accredited investor groups.

About Magellan Gold Corporation

Magellan Gold Corporation ( MAGE) is focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Magellan's flagship project is the Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. We are additionally working to build a collection of interests in operating mines in the Western United States. Our goal going forward will be to achieve production and expand our resource base to achieve greater market recognition for the benefit of our shareholders.

To learn more about Magellan Gold Corporation, visit www.magellangoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can legally extract or produce. Under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves. Currently we have not delineated "reserves" on any of our properties. We cannot be certain that any deposits at our properties will ever be confirmed or converted into SEC Industry Guide 7 compliant "reserves." Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of any "resource" estimates will ever be confirmed or converted into reserves or that they can be economically or legally extracted.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements are based on good faith assumptions that Magellan Gold Corporation believes are reasonable, but which are subject to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed in Magellan Gold Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Investor Contact:

Bruce Nurse

Magellan Gold Corp.

303-919-2913

[email protected]

RedChip Companies, Inc.
Todd McKnight
407-571-0904
[email protected]

