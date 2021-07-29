Conifer Holdings Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast for August 12, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( CNFR) announced today that it will host a conference call/webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company plans to release its second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



Investors, analysts, employees and the public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: CNFR Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast or on the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the Conifer Holdings website at IR.CNFRH.com.

Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings’ audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual Form 10-K, filed on March 11, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company, offering customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of our specialty insureds. Nationwide, Conifer markets largely through independent agents, and is traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol “CNFR”. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.

For Further Information:

Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840

[email protected]