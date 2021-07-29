Logo
Cybersecurity Leader Trend Micro Joins Scamadviser as Foundation Partner

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Exclusive global partnership combines Trend Micro's cybersecurity research and expertise with Scamadviser's world-renowned consumer and enterprise anti-scam guidance

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 29, 2021

DALLAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced its partnership with Scamadviser, the leading free-to-use online tool that enables users to check websites for potential risk or fraudulent activity. As the key security vendor to Scamadvisor's site, the partnership provides Trend Micro with the opportunity to educate a sizeable audience around the importance of combating online scams and misinformation.

As a Foundation Partner, Trend Micro will support Scamadviser's Global State of Scam Report as well as the 2021 Global Online Scam Summit – the organization's annual event occurring in November. The event brings together the world's leading Consumer Protection Agencies, Law Enforcement Bureaus, Governments, NGOs, and Commercial Organizations to work together in fighting online fraud by sharing insights, knowledge, and data. In addition, Scamadvisor will join Trend Micro in promoting the company's 2021 TMIE Global Cybersecurity Summit for University Students that will take place in October, which seeks to promote cybersecurity knowledge sharing and stimulate students' interest in cybersecurity careers.

"Facing an ever-expanding threat landscape, Trend Micro continues to do what it has always done best - building global partnerships that will help to secure the connected world we all live in," said Brook Stein, Director of Product Management for Consumer Security Products at Trend Micro. "We are excited to support Scamadviser and the Ecommerce Foundation in their mission to protect consumers across the world against being victims of fraud-related crime. As two organizations that are endlessly driven to diminish the impact of scams on the undeserving, our collaboration is a natural fit."

"We are very proud to welcome Trend Micro to our network of strategically selected allies. With over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro is a trusted authority in all matters of digital security," says Jorij Abraham, Managing Director at Scamadviser. "Together we will work harder than ever to combat the growing threat of online fraud and scams."

The partnership announcement follows the fall 2020 U.S. launch of Trend Micro Check – the company's free online Google Chrome extension that utilizes the latest AI technology to detect scams. The quick-install extension offers users the ability to identify and avoid online fraud and misinformation in real-time, including suspicious stories and websites, news sources and sales scams. The tool was recently updated with new features, including real-time scam alert notifications and AdBlock, which prevents third party tracking and allows for enhanced privacy online.

Trend Micro Check was developed in response to the proliferation of cybercrime, a topic Trend Micro has been researching for several years. To find out more, please visit check.trendmicro.com. And for more information on Scamadviser, please visit https://www.scamadviser.com/.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world.

About Scamadviser

Scamadviser is an initiative of the Ecommerce Foundation. Since 2012, Scamadviser has been developing an algorithm that gives every domain a Trust Score based on 40 different data sources. More than 100.000 consumers check Scamadviser.com every day and Scamadviser adds more than 1 million new websites to its database every month. For questions you can contact: [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=SF58888&sd=2021-07-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersecurity-leader-trend-micro-joins-scamadviser-as-foundation-partner-301344334.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF58888&Transmission_Id=202107290911PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF58888&DateId=20210729
