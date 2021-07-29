LTI Wins PTC Partner Network Award for Transformation in Manufacturing Operations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LTI Wins PTC Partner Network Award for Transformation in Manufacturing Operations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

The award recognizes LTI's deep expertise in Industry 4.0 solutions

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India, July 29, 2021

MUMBAI, India, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has been named Winner of the PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) Partner Network Awards in the category of Transformation in Manufacturing Operations. LTI also emerged as a finalist in two additional categories of Most Impact in Digital Transformation at Scale and Trailblazer/Innovation Project.

LTI_Logo.jpg

These awards recognize the contribution of outstanding partners in helping PTC customers achieve their digital transformation objectives. LTI has served many enterprises by providing guidance from their experience and success with other digital transformations in the marketplace. LTI's expertise with architecture, product selection, solution design, and deployment helped lay the foundational elements needed to deliver transformation at scale.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said, "At LTI, we are investing in designing and deploying comprehensive approach to Industry 4.0 solutions to bridge the gap between physical and digital world. We are honored to receive this recognition from PTC which further strengthens our resolve to co-create transformation in the Industry 4.0 domain."

Cherie Gartner, SVP of GTM Strategy and Global Head of Strategic Alliances, PTC, said, "It's an honor to congratulate LTI as the winner for PTC Partner Network Award for Transformation in Manufacturing Operations. LTI has already delivered three key IoT use cases aligned with the PTC product roadmap that are able to scale value quickly across the enterprise and create a solid foundation for transformation. We are confident that LTI will continue to deliver truly transformational value for customers. On behalf of PTC, I extend my sincere thanks and congratulations."

The PTC Partner Network enables technology providers, solution providers and system integrators to innovate with leading technologies, collaborate with partners and customers, and capitalize on the IoT market opportunity. LTI's recognitions were in the qualitative award categories, which were judged by ARC Advisory Group, an independent industry analyst firm. Additional awards program information is available here.

LTI and PTC have incubated a Center of Excellence in Bengaluru which serves as an incubation lab to deliver breakthrough innovations to mutual clients.

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 435 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unparalleled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 36,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees, and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global

Connect with LTI:

Read more:

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

favicon.png?sn=IO57014&sd=2021-07-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lti-wins-ptc-partner-network-award-for-transformation-in-manufacturing-operations-301343977.html

SOURCE LTI

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO57014&Transmission_Id=202107291000PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO57014&DateId=20210729
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment