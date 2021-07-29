Logo
Sunyard Technology to Unveil Sunyard Payment Management System, The All-New Integrated Payment Management Platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2021

HANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard Technology, the leading global payment solution provider, launches the all-new Sunyard Payment Management System, easier for banking institutions and acquirers to manage the key data like terminals, merchants, transactions, and related parameters in great numbers. The System is your complete toolkit for integrating the payment management business remotely and securely. From visual data of terminals to those of merchants and transactions, they are all in the same simple interface, allowing businesses analysis anytime to make data-driven marketing decisions at every stage and tap into as much or as little data as needed, thus inspiring customer throughput, growing store sales, and providing more value for customers, and that's Sunyard's main focus.

A challenge always faced by merchants is to efficiently and effectively manage their POS terminals. It is a given that most acquirers do not work with the same POS Terminal manufacturer, making the management of the POS terminals more complex. The newly Platform features a legible and simple interface that is designed with compatibility in mind to allow for various Android POS Terminals from multi-vendors. With a remote delivery of operation instructions and management of applications on terminals, the system also provides a visual display of the status of terminals and operation logs. Transaction flow and report of terminals also are ready to be exported directly.

With the user-friendly process, jointing the Platform with the terminals through the Client App also can be quick and simple, including a feature for timely transactions and doing the latest updates under great security. Records can be sent to the system by this App through stable connectivity. Under user password policy and role-based access, the system offers strong connectivity with banking institutions through payment gateways, which is the core of each transaction ensuring security and authenticity with cards like MasterCard, Visa, and UnionPay.

Through the customization of the system, function modules can also be tailored to customers' needs for displaying. Taking the "Merchant" management section as an example, banking institutions can manage their affiliated merchants simply and launch well-timed marketing activities, which is more accessible to merchants in turn on the system. A central "APPs" management module is provided on the system to remotely update and download applications, resource files, etc. It also supports remote diagnostic features. At the same time, the transaction interface can be personalized for selection.

At Sunyard, we're constantly expanding and evolving our portfolio of products to help you grow your business. Everything we do is backed by the expertise, support, and commitment that you already trust us for.

Our culture of care means we invest time, energy, and resources to develop products you can count on. We care about quality as much as you do. Whether you need advice, more information or to make an order, we're here to help.

Get in touch:
[email protected]
www.sydtech.com.cn

About Sunyard

Sunyard Technology Co., Ltd, the leading global payment solution provider, is offering cost-effective, superior quality payment terminals and financial software products including payment password system, same-city liquidation system, corporate e-bank system, risk alarm system, etc. As the earliest listed financial IT company in China (SSE Code: 600571), Sunyard has achieved the leading position in the field of financial industry with more than two decades of professional experience. Based on the solid foundation in the domestic market, Sunyard is committed to expanding the international market according to its development strategy.

favicon.png?sn=CN53935&sd=2021-07-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunyard-technology-to-unveil-sunyard-payment-management-system-the-all-new-integrated-payment-management-platform-301344148.html

SOURCE Sunyard Technology Co.,ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN53935&Transmission_Id=202107291000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN53935&DateId=20210729
