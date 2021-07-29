Logo
Washington Trust Commits $200,000 to the San Miguel School's Capital Campaign in Providence, RI

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WESTERLY, R.I., July 29, 2021

WESTERLY, R.I., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company has committed $200,000 over the next four years to support the STAR Campaign for San Miguel, a capital campaign that will enable the San Miguel School in Providence, RI to continue to provide a nurturing environment and exceptional education to their students for years to come.

STAR_Campaign_donation.jpg

The San Miguel School is a Lasallian middle school dedicated to providing a high-quality educational experience to boys with great potential from low-income communities, especially in the Providence area. Since the school opened its doors more than 27 years ago, 365 boys have graduated and the school boasts impressive statistics: 98% of their students graduate high school, 80% go on to post-secondary education and 80% are 'first in family' college attendees.

"We're more than just a safe place for these boys to get a good education," says John Wolf, Executive Director of the San Miguel School. "It's our goal to not only provide a top-notch education, but to also help these boys grow into young men who are confident, responsible, and who have a positive vision for the future. We are grateful for the support of Washington Trust- both in their leadership and their financial commitment- to help ensure our school's sustainability long into the future."

"For more than two centuries, Washington Trust has been deeply involved in the communities that we serve by providing trusted advice, financial services, and support to help turn dreams into reality," said Ned Handy, Chairman and CEO at Washington Trust and co-chair of the STAR Campaign for San Miguel. "There is no better example of a place where dreams truly become reality than at the San Miguel School. Our investment in the future of this school will ensure that this transformational educational experience reaches hundreds more young men for many years."

Washington Trust has pledged a $200,000 investment in the STAR campaign for San Miguel, which will deliver $50,000 each year over the next four years.

The San Miguel School's STAR campaign has secured $4.6 million of the $5 million total required. The campaign has opportunities to support a state-of-the-art STEAM Lab, 21st Century Learning spaces, building upgrades, student support services and more. To support the campaign, visit their website and contact the school here: https://www.sanmiguelprov.org/campaign.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

Washinton_Trust_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE57805&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-commits-200-000-to-the-san-miguel-schools-capital-campaign-in-providence-ri-301344379.html

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE57805&Transmission_Id=202107291000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE57805&DateId=20210729
