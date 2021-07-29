eBay Adds Select Samsung Galaxy Products to Refurbished Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

eBay Adds Select Samsung Galaxy Products to Refurbished Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shop Samsung products like Galaxy S20 Ultra now as part of eBay's Certified Refurbished program, all at up to 50% off the price of new

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Today, eBay welcomes Samsung Electronics America to its expanding cohort of Certified Refurbished sellers and launches a selection of Galaxy mobile products direct from the brand at up to 50% off. Value and sustainability-minded shoppers can now access select Samsung Galaxy products at ebay.com/SamsungDirect, all of which are like new and backed by an industry-leading two-year Allstate warranty.

eBay_Logo.jpg

"Since its launch last year, our Certified Refurbished program set a new standard for buying and selling professionally-restored inventory," said Sarah Sternau, GM of Certified Refurbished at eBay. "Introducing Samsung offerings to the program brings shoppers exceptional value on popular tech, while demonstrating that eBay is the ultimate partner and sales channel for top brands with refurbished inventory."

From home upgrades to new office equipment and gear for the upcoming school year, shoppers are prioritizing value and sustainability over buying new products. A recent survey affirmed the trend, revealing 64% of millennials and Gen Z would prefer to buy refurbished as a means of saving money.[1] As the destination of choice for discerning consumers, eBay's Certified Refurbished category meets this surging demand through collaborations with best-in-class brands like Samsung and consistently delivering rigorously tested, high-quality refurbished goods.

Score Exclusive Savings

Whether they're looking for phone upgrades or new wearables to stay connected, tech-savvy shoppers can head to ebay.com/SamsungDirect to browse select Galaxy products for a fraction of the price of new. Each smartphone has been inspected and restored to pristine, like-new condition by Samsung and comes in new packaging with original or new accessories. Plus, eBay offers select new Galaxy smartwatches and earbuds at low prices. Product highlights include:

Explore more Certified Refurbished inventory now at eBay.com/CertifiedRefurbished, and see the latest news from @eBay on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled $100 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

[1] According to an eBay-commissioned, nationally representative online survey of 1,000 Americans 18 years of age and older conducted in May 2021.

favicon.png?sn=SF58581&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebay-adds-select-samsung-galaxy-products-to-refurbished-program-301344169.html

SOURCE eBay Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF58581&Transmission_Id=202107291000PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF58581&DateId=20210729
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment