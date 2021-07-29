eBay Adds Select Samsung Galaxy Products to Refurbished Program

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Today, eBay welcomes Samsung Electronics America to its expanding cohort of Certified Refurbished sellers and launches a selection of Galaxy mobile products direct from the brand at up to 50% off. Value and sustainability-minded shoppers can now access select Samsung Galaxy products at ebay.com/SamsungDirect , all of which are like new and backed by an industry-leading two-year Allstate warranty.

"Since its launch last year, our Certified Refurbished program set a new standard for buying and selling professionally-restored inventory," said Sarah Sternau, GM of Certified Refurbished at eBay. "Introducing Samsung offerings to the program brings shoppers exceptional value on popular tech, while demonstrating that eBay is the ultimate partner and sales channel for top brands with refurbished inventory."

From home upgrades to new office equipment and gear for the upcoming school year, shoppers are prioritizing value and sustainability over buying new products. A recent survey affirmed the trend, revealing 64% of millennials and Gen Z would prefer to buy refurbished as a means of saving money.[1] As the destination of choice for discerning consumers, eBay's Certified Refurbished category meets this surging demand through collaborations with best-in-class brands like Samsung and consistently delivering rigorously tested, high-quality refurbished goods.

Score Exclusive Savings

Whether they're looking for phone upgrades or new wearables to stay connected, tech-savvy shoppers can head to ebay.com/SamsungDirect to browse select Galaxy products for a fraction of the price of new. Each smartphone has been inspected and restored to pristine, like-new condition by Samsung and comes in new packaging with original or new accessories. Plus, eBay offers select new Galaxy smartwatches and earbuds at low prices. Product highlights include:

Explore more Certified Refurbished inventory now at eBay.com/CertifiedRefurbished , and see the latest news from @eBay on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled $100 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

[1] According to an eBay-commissioned, nationally representative online survey of 1,000 Americans 18 years of age and older conducted in May 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebay-adds-select-samsung-galaxy-products-to-refurbished-program-301344169.html

SOURCE eBay Inc.