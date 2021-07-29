Logo
TuneIn and iHeartMedia Partner on Strategic Technology and Content Distribution Deal

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, and iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America and the No. 1 podcast+publisher, today announced a partnership that will enable TuneIn to distribute iHeartMedia’s more than 850 leading digital stations. TuneIn will also gain access to local advertising demand from iHeartMedia’s unique monetization assets, including its massive sales force of nearly 2,000 sellers in every major market nationwide, and Triton Digital’s best-in-class advertising technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005243/en/

To further iHeartMedia’s distribution strategy to be everywhere their listeners are, iHeart has selected TuneIn’s open platform to distribute its more than 850 leading radio stations in the US including stations such as New York’s Z100 and POWER 105.1, Los Angeles’ KISS FM and KFI FM, and Nashville’s BIG 98 WSIX. These stations will be available digitally on TuneIn’s mobile apps and website beginning today.

As part of this partnership, TuneIn will leverage Triton Digital’s (recently acquired by iHeartMedia) industry-leading audio Supply Side Platform (SSP) that will seamlessly enable both the direct sale, through iHeart’s sophisticated local salesforce, as well as the programmatic sale, through TuneIn’s salesforce reaching audio publishers’ inventory across TuneIn‘s 200+ consumer platform touchpoints, offering brands even more audience reach and targetability.

“The TuneIn and iHeart partnership is a great marriage of content and technology enabled by Triton’s cutting edge and comprehensive suite of audio advertising technology to support streaming audio and podcasts businesses with both direct and programmatic sales. With Triton’s SSP, local advertisers will now have the ability to reach additional iHeart and TuneIn listeners through both direct and programmatic sales,” said Brian Kaminsky, Chief Data Officer and President of Revenue Strategies for iHeartMedia. “We are also excited that TuneIn’s open radio platform allows us to share our content and programming with even more streaming radio fans. Triton’s Audio Ad Tech delivers targeted audio advertising across the entire spectrum of listening platforms -- web, mobile apps, smart speakers and across other distribution platforms like TuneIn.”

“The relationship with iHeart demonstrates the power of TuneIn’s open platform to flexibly align with the content, distribution and monetization assets of our partners to jointly create new and previously unrecognized value,” said Rob Deichert, Chief Revenue Officer for TuneIn. “We’re incredibly pleased to partner with iHeartMedia and Triton as we continue our mission to delight listeners and reinvent radio for a connected world.”

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About TuneIn

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 80 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations, and boasts more than 5.7 million podcasts. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers also unlock exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg Media, as well as commercial-free music channels for every mood and activity. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210729005243r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005243/en/

