FLO Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Thomasville, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Flowers Foods Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Conference Call and Webcast
THOMASVILLE, GA; July 29, 2021 – Flowers Foods (: FLO) will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.
On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.
Media Inquiries: flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries
About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2020 sales of $4.4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.
Flowers Foods
1919 Flowers Circle
Thomasville, GA 31757
229.227.2317 IR Office
www.flowersfoods.com
Thomasville, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Flowers Foods Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Conference Call and Webcast
THOMASVILLE, GA; July 29, 2021 – Flowers Foods (: FLO) will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.
On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.
Media Inquiries: flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries
About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2020 sales of $4.4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.
Flowers Foods 1919 Flowers Circle Thomasville, GA 31757 229.227.2317 IR Office www.flowersfoods.com
Please Login to leave a comment