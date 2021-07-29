Logo
Materion Expands ToughMet® Product Line to Meet Market Growth Projections for Heavy Industrial Equipment

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 29, 2021
Advanced materials leader Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) has expanded its ToughMet® product line with ToughMet 2 CX90 alloy, a new cost-optimized, high-performance solution that is engineered to meet demands specific to bushings and bearings in heavy equipment, including construction, mining, and forestry equipment as well as manufacturing equipment and industrial pump applications. The heavy equipment market is projected to experience a steady recovery from 2020 levels as companies increase their operations coming out of the pandemic. With ToughMet 2, Materion customers can solve materials challenges with a cost-effective solution as they ramp up operations to meet the growing market demands.

Since their introduction more than 20 years ago, ToughMet products have set new standards for reliability in harsh environments with their high strength, anti-galling and wear resistance properties. ToughMet 2 CX90 alloy is designed to meet the requirements of heavy equipment manufacturers looking for a material that efficiently solves high friction and premature wear issues typically encountered in heavy equipment bushing and bearing applications. The cost of the new ToughMet product is comparable to lower strength bronzes.

ToughMet 2 alloy is engineered to last longer, carry more load and require less maintenance than traditional bronzes and steel.

“Materion is focused on creating solutions that help our customers innovate and improve their operations and profitability,” said Clive Grannum, President, Materion Performance Alloys and Composites. “The ToughMet product line was developed to outperform other materials in harsh environments, and these alloys have consistently delivered outstanding results across a wide range of applications. We’re pleased to add ToughMet 2 to our portfolio to address the challenges specific to heavy equipment and manufacturing.”

ToughMet 2 CX90 alloy is available now for applications that have traditionally used steel or bronze bearing materials. Learn more at www.materion.com%2Ftoughmet.

About Materion:

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fmaterion.com%2Fabout.

Or connect via:
Facebook - https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMaterionCorp%2F+%0A
LinkedIn - https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fmaterion-corporation+%0A
Twitter - https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FMaterionCorp+%0A
YouTube - https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2FMaterionVideos

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210729005753r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005753/en/

