GE Digital Safety Solution Selected by Avelo Airlines to Drive Efficiency Outcomes Across Growing Fleet

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

GE+Digital today announced that Avelo+Airlines has adopted the company’s Electronic Flight Operation Quality Assurance (eFOQA) flight data monitoring and processing solution that helps airlines and operators fully leverage flight data to optimize safety.

Avelo Airlines is offering everyday low fares across the Western U.S. and starting service on the East Coast later this year.

The airline will leverage flight data to achieve best-in-class​ safety and efficiency standards, enabling participation in cutting-edge safety programs in partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). eFOQA+Mainline is GE Digital’s flagship FOQA/Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) and data processing solution. It includes a full library of more than 10,000 pre-built algorithms that enable limitless analytics customization and data processing.

With eFOQA Mainline, users can view broad trends and drill down to specific flights to identify hazards and monitor mitigation efforts. Studies of maintenance and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) compliance are possible with easy-to-use tools requiring no knowledge of coding. Once the data is processed, Tableau, a data analytics platform from Tableau Software, can visualize the results in interactive, web-based presentations. eFOQA Mainline provides high value to airlines with unlimited access to GE Digital Aviation Software’s Event Measurement System (EMS) for safety analysts.

“GE Digital industrial software helps our customers embrace the future of flight through sustainable operations, applying proven aviation practices to emerging technologies, and adapting to an increasingly digital world,” said Andrew Coleman, General Manager of GE Digital’s Aviation Software business. “We are delivering breakthrough business outcomes for our aviation customers in safety, sustainability, fuel efficiency, predictive maintenance, and pilot performance.”

Expert data and analysis

eFOQA tracks and monitors safety performance by providing users with clean, accurate data with fewer false positives and higher confidence in the results, as well as automated data processing and error detection that helps airlines save time and reduce costs. The solution seamlessly controls how and where data flows throughout the organization.

“GE Digital will allow Avelo to optimize our internal practices and processes related to operational safety,” said Michael J. Quiello, vice president of safety, security, and operational excellence at Avelo Airlines. “By effectively automating our systems with GE Digital, our team will spend more time building useful safety studies. This will allow us to tailor our standards and training programs to maximize our overall safety efficacy.”

eFOQA is hosted on Microsoft Azure Cloud for security, scalability, and automatic updates. More information on GE Digital’s Safety solutions can be found here.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time- and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 12 destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). Later this year, Avelo will begin service to and from its first East Coast base — New Haven Airport (HVN) — serving the Southern Connecticut region. For more information visit aveloair.com.

About GE Digital

GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital’s product portfolio – including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation – helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com%2Fdigital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005714/en/

