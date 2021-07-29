Toll Brothers Launches Riverton Pointe Community in South Carolina

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Toll Brothers Launches Riverton Pointe Community in South Carolina

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Luxury Community Offers 15 New Single-Story Home Designs and Outstanding Amenities

HARDEEVILLE, S.C., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced plans for the opening of Riverton Pointe, a staff-gated master planned community of luxury homes located in Hardeeville, just outside of Hilton Head, South Carolina. Construction has begun on the new Toll Brothers Sales Center, which is expected to open August 2021.

Riverton Pointe will feature 15 new luxury single-story home designs on oversized home sites. The community’s three new home collections range from approximately 1,680 to 3,500 square feet, featuring craftsman, farmhouse, and traditional architectural designs. The homes will be built on spectacular wooded, lake, golf course and estate-sized home sites with prices starting in the mid $300s. When complete, the Riverton Pointe community will comprise over 950 homes.

With picturesque views of the surrounding woods, golf course, and sparkling community lakes, Riverton Pointe is a premier destination for luxury living with resort-style amenities for active lifestyles. Current community amenities include a pool, fitness center, tennis, pickleball, bocce ball, driving range, social events and much more. Future amenities include an 18-hole Nicklaus Design golf course scheduled to open fall 2021, a pro golf shop, clubhouse, café expanded fitness center and additional racquet sports courts.

Residents of Riverton Pointe will enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of a quiet community, combined with easy access to nearby shopping, entertainment, recreation, and beaches. The community is conveniently located near Highway 278, just 14 miles from Hilton Head and 26 miles from Savannah, Ga.

“From remarkable home designs to extensive amenities, Riverton Pointe has something for everyone,” said Matt Jones, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “Riverton Pointe truly represents the best in South Carolina living, and we are excited to invite new homebuyers to explore all that this incredible community has to offer.”

The future Riverton Pointe Sales Center will be located near New River Parkway and Argent Boulevard. For more information, and to join the VIP list, visit RivertonPointe.com or call 866-232-1717.

For more information on Toll Brothers luxury home communities located throughout the Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Greenville areas of South Carolina, visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Attachment

ti?nf=ODI4OTM5OSM0MzIyMTE2IzIwODcyODU=
7e6ae80b-97de-4f08-8bc4-0d42fb29c2ce
Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers 
2159388169
[email protected]

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment