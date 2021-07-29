Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of GPX, HBMD, WNRP, and RBNC

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GP Strategies Corporation (: GPX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GPX to Learning Technologies Group for $20.85 in cash per share of GPX owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqCM: HBMD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HBMD to F.N.B. Corporation. HBMD shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock per share of HBMD owned.

West Suburban Bancorp, Inc. ( WNRP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of WNRP and OSBC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WNRP shareholders will receive 42.413 shares of OSBC and $271.15 in cash for each share of WNRP they own.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: RBNC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RBNC to United Community Banks, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RBNC shareholders will receive 0.9824 shares of United Community Banks stock for each share of RBNC owned.

