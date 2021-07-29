Logo
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Heirloom Ridge Community in Star, Idaho

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOISE, Idaho, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of Heirloom Ridge, a new luxury single-family home community in Star, Idaho. Home sales are underway and construction of the on-site model homes and sales center will begin in the Fall of 2021.

Located south of Floating Feather Road, Heirloom Ridge offers home buyers a choice of thirteen single- and two-story home designs ranging from 1,586 to 3,104 square feet, including 2 to 7 bedrooms, 2 to 5 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages. Structural options include flex rooms, deluxe outdoor living spaces, oversized RV garages, and more. Buyers can also choose from an array of premium finishes to personalize their new homes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Home prices begin in the low $500,000s.

Situated just 20 miles west of Downtown Boise and adjacent to the City of Eagle, Heirloom Ridge offers a serene rural atmosphere with a swift commute and easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Community amenities will include a swimming pool, pool house, playground, and pickleball court.

“Heirloom Ridge provides residents with the opportunity to live in a peaceful community surrounded by scenic views, yet still convenient to first-class shopping, dining, and recreation,” said Susan Stanley, Division President of Toll Brothers in Boise. “We are excited to offer home buyers the best in luxury living in this picturesque community.”

For more information or to make an appointment with a sales consultant, call 208-780-6729 or visit TollBrothers.com/ID.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Attachments

ti?nf=ODI4OTQxMSM0MzIyMTYwIzIwODcyODU=
e383a1ba-a7f3-40c8-bf7c-276fc39d4ce2
Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers 
215-938-8169
[email protected]
