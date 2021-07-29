Toll Brothers Announces Two New Communities and Models Released for Sale at Porter Ranch

Porter Ranch, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder®, today announced that Porter Ranch, the largest master plan community in Los Angeles, has introduced two new home collections in Hillcrest Village. Overlook at Hillcrest is now open for sales with model homes scheduled to be completed this fall, and Ridge at Hillcrest is coming soon, opening with a professionally-designed model home in late summer.

The company also announced its Porter Ranch community is presenting five model homes now offered for sale from Canyon Oaks, Cascades, Beacon, and Pointe collections. Each model home is highly upgraded and showcases designer features throughout as well as top-of-the-line appliances, upgraded flooring, cabinets, and more.

Overlook at Hillcrest features modern home designs with open concept layouts, double height ceilings that soar to 20’, optional floating staircases, primary suite decks, multi-gen suites and more. The home designs offer 3,600 to 3,700 sq. ft., 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. The Overlook at Hillcrest community also features a future staff-gated entry, private cul-de-sac streets, and proximity to the highly sought-after K-8 Porter Ranch Community School. Pricing is expected to start at $1.6M.

Ridge at Hillcrest offers estate-sized single- and two-story homes with expansive home sites, located at the ridge of the Hillcrest Village with breathtaking canyon views. This exclusive collection features only 40 home sites with home designs ranging from 3,900 to 5,000+ sq. ft., 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, 3-car garages, and lofts. The Ridge home designs offer innovative options including multi-gen suites, prep kitchens, primary bedroom suite decks, primary suite retreats, bonus rooms, and more. The Ridge at Hillcrest pricing is anticipated to start at $1.8M.

Both collections, designed by award-winning architects, offer no Mello Roos, great local schools, access to the future 50-acre Porter Ranch community park, and a low property tax rate.

“Exciting things are happening in Porter Ranch, where residents enjoy a unique suburban lifestyle with the convenience of easy access to the city and beaches,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. “We are excited to debut these two new collections that feature incredible views and cutting-edge home designs with dynamic options that allow buyers to create their ideal home.”

Porter Ranch residents enjoy easy access to local freeways, airports, and key urban areas of Los Angeles, making the community a prime location. Educational opportunities are top-ranked with Hillcrest Village residents able to attend the award-winning K-8 Porter Ranch Community School. Neighboring the Porter Ranch master plan community is the new Vineyards at Porter Ranch shopping center and existing $150 million retail-entertainment center with plenty of choices for local shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Visit the Toll Brothers Porter Ranch website at LiveAtPorterRanch.com for more information.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com.

