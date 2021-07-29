Logo
Xcelerate Completes Audit of Consolidated Annual Financial Statements

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MAULDIN, S.C., July 29, 2021

MAULDIN, S.C., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: "XCRT") today announced the completion of the audit of its Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2019, and December 31,2020.

As previously announced, an independent auditor and PCOAB registered accounting firm, BF Borgers CPA PC, completed the audit of the Company's financial statements within the guidelines of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Xcelerate CEO Michael O'Shea commented that, "the completion of the audits is a major step in our previously announced plan to complete an uplisting to OTCQB or QX, with the ultimate goal of uplisting to a national exchange."

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Xcelerate has assembled an internationally recognized team of translational clinicians and engineers to identify, acquire and commercialize medical IP, engineering advancements and intellectual property that does not have immediately obvious applications to medical technology and clinical care. Xcelerate acquires innovation at the engineering / patent level, marries it with appropriate early-stage operational med tech companies and applies it in a controlled clinical care setting which fosters engineering/clinical/business advancements under one umbrella.

SAFE HARBOR
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

For more information about Xcelerate, Inc. please visit company's website; www.xcelerate.global.

Media contact: Justin Baronoff 561-750-9800; [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=CL59029&sd=2021-07-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcelerate-completes-audit-of-consolidated-annual-financial-statements-301344439.html

SOURCE Xcelerate, Inc.

