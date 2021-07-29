Xcelerate Completes Audit of Consolidated Annual Financial Statements

PR Newswire

MAULDIN, S.C., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: "XCRT") today announced the completion of the audit of its Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2019, and December 31,2020.

As previously announced, an independent auditor and PCOAB registered accounting firm, BF Borgers CPA PC, completed the audit of the Company's financial statements within the guidelines of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Xcelerate CEO Michael O'Shea commented that, "the completion of the audits is a major step in our previously announced plan to complete an uplisting to OTCQB or QX, with the ultimate goal of uplisting to a national exchange."

Xcelerate has assembled an internationally recognized team of translational clinicians and engineers to identify, acquire and commercialize medical IP, engineering advancements and intellectual property that does not have immediately obvious applications to medical technology and clinical care. Xcelerate acquires innovation at the engineering / patent level, marries it with appropriate early-stage operational med tech companies and applies it in a controlled clinical care setting which fosters engineering/clinical/business advancements under one umbrella.

For more information about Xcelerate, Inc. please visit company's website; www.xcelerate.global.

Media contact: Justin Baronoff 561-750-9800; [email protected].

