INDYCAR Driver Conor Daly To Share His Personal Diabetes Story And Race Go-Karts With Local Youth On Wednesday, August 4th

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) will team up with NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Conor Daly, who is living with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) for a one-of-a-kind experience with local youth and families as part of Music City Grand Prix week. Daly will share his personal story of being diagnosed with diabetes as a teen and how he does not let it keep him from living life without limits. The former karting champion will also provide some karting tips and then race go-karts to identify the Fastest 6.

Daly was first diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 14, and today is the only known U.S. professional racing driver who competes full-time while living with T1D. He is entered in the Music City Grand Prix with the No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet competing for Ed Carpenter Racing.

DATE/TIMES:

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2021

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION:

Music City Indoor Karting

404 Davidson Street (Nashville)

VISUALS/SOUND:

Tweens/teens hear Conor Daly's diabetes story and how he doesn't let it slow him down

diabetes story and how he doesn't let it slow him down 20 young racing fans receive karting tips from kart champion Conor Daly

Music City Grand Prix driver Conor Daly racing go-karts with youth for Fastest 6

racing go-karts with youth for Fastest 6 Jeff Hitchcock , Founder and President of Children with Diabetes

BACKGROUND: Like many professional racers, Daly started regularly competing in karting at the age of 10. Four years later, he encountered a hurdle when he found himself heading to the hospital, having lost weight and possessing an insatiable thirst for water. Instead of racing that day, he found himself at the hospital and received a diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes. While a surprise, it did not slow him down as Daly was behind the wheel less than a week later and went on to take home the 2006 World Karting Association Grand Nationals title. He progressed to car racing in 2007, and has continued to thrive in the sport he loves – finding success in both the U.S. and international open-wheel ladder systems. Daly has competed in over 70 Indy car races over the last seven years.

