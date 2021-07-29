Logo
Caldwell Enhances Insurance Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Katherine Baker to New York Office

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 29, 2021

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) (OTCQX: CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its insurance recruiting capabilities with the addition of Katherine Baker as a principal in Caldwell's Insurance Practice and based in the firm's New York office.

The_Caldwell_Partners_International_Inc__Caldwell_Enhances_Insur.jpg

"Our focus at Caldwell is combining a deep understanding of our clients with in-depth sector expertise and comprehensive market and competitive information to deliver the best talent management solutions in the world," said Peter Reed, managing partner of Caldwell's Insurance Practice. "Katherine's understanding of the insurance sector, the talent issues currently facing its senior executives and organizations, and the rapidly changing workplace dynamics worldwide make her a perfect fit for Caldwell, and we are thrilled to have her join our team."

Ms. Baker joins Caldwell from Korn Ferry, where she spent six years as a member of their Global Insurance and Asset & Wealth Management practices. She began her career at Whitney Partners, where she worked on senior-level investment banking searches.

Ms. Baker is a member of the Association of Professional Insurance Women. She received her Bachelor of Arts in political science from Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

"Katherine is a wonderful addition to our culture," said Chris Beck, president. "Her drive to achieve, deep domain expertise and hands-on approach to client service are all hallmarks of our success, and we look forward to seeing her career progress as part of the Caldwell family. We continue to make strategic additions to our client-facing teams that will enhance our ability to serve our clients from sector and geographic perspectives."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands – Caldwell and IQTalent Partners – the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

The_Caldwell_Partners_International_Inc__Caldwell_Enhances_Insur.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO58945&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caldwell-enhances-insurance-recruiting-capabilities-with-the-addition-of-katherine-baker-to-new-york-office-301344416.html

SOURCE The Caldwell Partners International Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO58945&Transmission_Id=202107291030PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO58945&DateId=20210729
