Bestinfond Buys NatWest Group PLC, Holcim, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Sells Befesa SA, Ashtead Group PLC, FLSmidth. A/S

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NatWest Group PLC, Holcim, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Alibaba Group Holding, easyJet PLC, sells Befesa SA, Ashtead Group PLC, FLSmidth. A/S, Dassault Aviation SA, Afterpay during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bestinfond. As of 2021Q2, Bestinfond owns 71 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

HelloFresh SE (HFG) - 875,689 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.28% Facebook Inc (FB) - 189,704 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.01% GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 3,255,796 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.85% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 850,767 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91% HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) - 676,709 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.66%

Bestinfond initiated holding in NatWest Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $2.1, with an estimated average price of $2. The stock is now traded at around $2.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 6,241,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond initiated holding in Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA. The purchase prices were between $46 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $51.92. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 226,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond initiated holding in Stora Enso Oyj. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 549,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.056000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 554,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond initiated holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $60120 and $68580, with an estimated average price of $64240.4. The stock is now traded at around $59180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Holcim Ltd by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $55.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 930,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 83.23%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $197.822900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 146,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond added to a holding in easyJet PLC by 175.80%. The purchase prices were between $8.92 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.888000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,868,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Securitas AB by 147.75%. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $150, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $142.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,349,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Nordea Bank Abp by 116.11%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $8.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.959000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 20,530,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Avast PLC by 116.24%. The purchase prices were between $4.35 and $5.02, with an estimated average price of $4.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.694000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,190,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Befesa SA. The sale prices were between $55.6 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $59.4.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Dassault Aviation SA. The sale prices were between $894 and $1042, with an estimated average price of $979.02.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Afterpay Ltd. The sale prices were between $84.5 and $130.5, with an estimated average price of $107.65.

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in Ashtead Group PLC by 30.82%. The sale prices were between $43.27 and $54.1, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Bestinfond still held 725,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in FLSmidth & Co. A/S by 77.82%. The sale prices were between $216 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $249.79. The stock is now traded at around $252.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Bestinfond still held 108,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in Delivery Hero SE by 20.24%. The sale prices were between $102.15 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $115.62. The stock is now traded at around $125.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Bestinfond still held 325,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV by 44.48%. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $29.26, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Bestinfond still held 381,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG by 37.39%. The sale prices were between $81.85 and $95.89, with an estimated average price of $88.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Bestinfond still held 124,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in ConvaTec Group PLC by 27.1%. The sale prices were between $1.94 and $2.49, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.618000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Bestinfond still held 7,066,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.