Bestinfond Buys NatWest Group PLC, Holcim, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Sells Befesa SA, Ashtead Group PLC, FLSmidth. A/S

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bestinfond (Current Portfolio) buys NatWest Group PLC, Holcim, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Alibaba Group Holding, easyJet PLC, sells Befesa SA, Ashtead Group PLC, FLSmidth. A/S, Dassault Aviation SA, Afterpay during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bestinfond. As of 2021Q2, Bestinfond owns 71 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bestinfond's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bestinfond/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bestinfond
  1. HelloFresh SE (HFG) - 875,689 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.28%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 189,704 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.01%
  3. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 3,255,796 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.85%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 850,767 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91%
  5. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) - 676,709 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.66%
New Purchase: NatWest Group PLC (NWG)

Bestinfond initiated holding in NatWest Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $2.1, with an estimated average price of $2. The stock is now traded at around $2.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 6,241,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA (ROVI)

Bestinfond initiated holding in Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA. The purchase prices were between $46 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $51.92. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 226,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stora Enso Oyj (STERV)

Bestinfond initiated holding in Stora Enso Oyj. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 549,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)

Bestinfond initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.056000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 554,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nintendo Co Ltd (7974)

Bestinfond initiated holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $60120 and $68580, with an estimated average price of $64240.4. The stock is now traded at around $59180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Holcim Ltd (HOLN)

Bestinfond added to a holding in Holcim Ltd by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $55.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 930,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bestinfond added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 83.23%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $197.822900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 146,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: easyJet PLC (EZJ)

Bestinfond added to a holding in easyJet PLC by 175.80%. The purchase prices were between $8.92 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.888000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,868,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Securitas AB (SECU B)

Bestinfond added to a holding in Securitas AB by 147.75%. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $150, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $142.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,349,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nordea Bank Abp (NDA FI)

Bestinfond added to a holding in Nordea Bank Abp by 116.11%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $8.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.959000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 20,530,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avast PLC (AVST)

Bestinfond added to a holding in Avast PLC by 116.24%. The purchase prices were between $4.35 and $5.02, with an estimated average price of $4.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.694000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,190,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Befesa SA (BFSA)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Befesa SA. The sale prices were between $55.6 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $59.4.

Sold Out: Dassault Aviation SA (AM)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Dassault Aviation SA. The sale prices were between $894 and $1042, with an estimated average price of $979.02.

Sold Out: Afterpay Ltd (APT)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Afterpay Ltd. The sale prices were between $84.5 and $130.5, with an estimated average price of $107.65.

Reduced: Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in Ashtead Group PLC by 30.82%. The sale prices were between $43.27 and $54.1, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Bestinfond still held 725,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLS)

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in FLSmidth & Co. A/S by 77.82%. The sale prices were between $216 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $249.79. The stock is now traded at around $252.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Bestinfond still held 108,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Delivery Hero SE (DHER)

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in Delivery Hero SE by 20.24%. The sale prices were between $102.15 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $115.62. The stock is now traded at around $125.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Bestinfond still held 325,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV (BOKA)

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV by 44.48%. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $29.26, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Bestinfond still held 381,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG by 37.39%. The sale prices were between $81.85 and $95.89, with an estimated average price of $88.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Bestinfond still held 124,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC)

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in ConvaTec Group PLC by 27.1%. The sale prices were between $1.94 and $2.49, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.618000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Bestinfond still held 7,066,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bestinfond.

1. Bestinfond's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bestinfond's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bestinfond's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bestinfond keeps buying
