Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Snap-on Inc, Boeing Co, Aon PLC, Sells Nike Inc, Cummins Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: SNA, AON, WFC, ACN, TNL, ASO, KFY, CIT, MDU, JCOM, FIX, APR, SYNH, KLIC, ANF, AA, SYNA, IWN, PNFP, OVV, RCKY, AIT, WH, NOMD, ZTS, KALU, PDCE, THC, BPOP, STL, NVDA, NEE, CG, BCC, CENT, INMD, BOKF, AIR,
- Added Positions: BA, PXD, BSV, SPY, ABBV, IXUS, MOAT, LPLA, PERI, SPG, BALY, IWR, VIG, GTES, UTZ, ST, RS, AER, LKQ, HRI, OMF, AGCO, TROX, IVZ, SEM, NVST, FHN, SNV, SF, SHY, HUN, NSIT, PVH, PATK, JLL, MAC, AMZN, BSCM, IJR, IWD, GOOG, CPRI, NXPI, ZBH, WCC, VZ, UNH, TMO, PG, NXST, JNJ, HON, HD, AAPL, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: NKE, HCA, DIS, SHV, TGT, DVN, WRK, PH, QQQ, EMR, AN, MS, MDLZ, BSCL, VGT, BAC, LYB, MMM, PM, BX, FB, IQV, GM, ALLY, VGK, AVGO, XAR, VLO, TEL, XPO, LRCX, INTU, FDX, BMY, CVX, CAT, XLI, BHP, VWO, VPL, CBRE, CCL, OEF, DD, FCX, V, CSCO, MA,
- Sold Out: CMI, MRK, HZNP, WD5A, KEYS, HLT, RADA, APAM, EAF, SWKS, TECK, CAL, RRGB, BXG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 194,860 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 55,972 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 370,958 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 67,548 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 36,154 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $221.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 19,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $264.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 16,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 83,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $318.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 8,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $54.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 1074.89%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $234.091400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 18,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $146.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Utz Brands Inc by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $30.03, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $15.99 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.
