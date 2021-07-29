Logo
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Snap-on Inc, Boeing Co, Aon PLC, Sells Nike Inc, Cummins Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snap-on Inc, Boeing Co, Aon PLC, Wells Fargo, Accenture PLC, sells Nike Inc, Cummins Inc, Merck Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Travel+Leisure Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC. As of 2021Q2, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oliver+luxxe+assets+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC
  1. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 194,860 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio.
  2. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 55,972 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 370,958 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  4. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 67,548 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 36,154 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $221.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 19,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $264.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 16,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 83,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $318.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 8,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $54.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 1074.89%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $234.091400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 18,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $146.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Utz Brands Inc by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $30.03, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $15.99 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC. Also check out:

1. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC keeps buying
