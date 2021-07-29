Logo
Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells , Caesars Entertainment Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells , Caesars Entertainment Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/treybourne+wealth+planners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 245,977 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 418,700 shares, 17.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 341,316 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
  4. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 464,863 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
  5. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 116,807 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 47,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.191000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 84,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $377.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 96.29%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 90,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 394.45%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 36,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.



