Kathmere Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ET

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 677,898 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 286,532 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 261,058 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 173,462 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 269,607 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 606,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 234,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.264100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $232.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.7 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.58. The stock is now traded at around $7.924000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 44.48%. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 248,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 124,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 433.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.191000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 62,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 74.68%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 64,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31.