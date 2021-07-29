Logo
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kathmere Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kathmere+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 677,898 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 286,532 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 261,058 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 173,462 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 269,607 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 606,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 234,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.264100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $232.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BrightSpire Capital Inc (41W0)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.7 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.58. The stock is now traded at around $7.924000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 44.48%. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 248,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 124,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 433.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.191000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 62,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 74.68%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 64,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kathmere Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
