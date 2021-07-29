Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Amgen Inc, Kansas City Southern, Allstate Corp

New Purchases: QUAL, MTUM, VB, VTV, IJR, ACWV, VGK, VLUE, AGG, SCHD, AAPL, VWO, CIZN, VPL, MSFT, EGP, JPM, EMLP, USMV, CVX, VXUS, IEFA, WMT, VZ, CMCSA, MPC, IUSG, MRK, RNST, CSCO, IUSV, ROP, IEMG, T, SO, TRMK, XOM, MCF, PFE, RF, INTF, HAL, LRGF, MO, ITOT, FDUS, CVA, NAT, HBI, NVG, ET, BP, VUG, PGEN, ZIOP, FHN, BFLY, NVDA, IAG, PSEC, SIRI, AATV, TXMD, ISDSF, TMDI, GTE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Amgen Inc, Kansas City Southern, Allstate Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 105,035 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 77,217 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 40,254 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 63,622 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 76,167 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. New Position

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.822100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 105,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $176.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.49%. The holding were 77,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 40,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 63,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 76,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.972000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 83,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 103.45%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3617.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.60%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 12,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 267.72%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.756700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 8,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 107.90%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $146.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $676.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.