Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Splunk Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Perspecta Inc, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Heritage Investors Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Splunk Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Rapid7 Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Perspecta Inc, Wells Fargo, CMC Materials Inc, Grupo Simec SAB de CV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Investors Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Heritage Investors Management Corp owns 264 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+investors+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 864,729 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 331,138 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,464 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 149,983 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,997 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 53,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $126.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $212.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $178.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $142.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 119,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 335.08%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $288.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 160.06%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.55 and $97.64, with an estimated average price of $83.96. The stock is now traded at around $116.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 82,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $297.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $122.969900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94.

Sold Out: Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Grupo Simec SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $11.75 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $19.47.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
