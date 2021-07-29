Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Splunk Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Perspecta Inc, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: 4LRA, OGN, BYND, BNL, AMAT, BP, CME, PKI, L, ARNC, ICLN, VUG,

4LRA, OGN, BYND, BNL, AMAT, BP, CME, PKI, L, ARNC, ICLN, VUG, Added Positions: SPLK, PYPL, VO, NEE, EXAS, RPD, TMO, NKE, MRK, AVGO, TAK, DIS, PANW, CRM, WMT, BMY, IEMG, IJH, CMG, IJR, QCOM, PG, DHR, C, ABT, SBUX, RDS.A, GM, MDLZ, KMB, HMC, GT, VGT, VTI, VV, VWO,

SPLK, PYPL, VO, NEE, EXAS, RPD, TMO, NKE, MRK, AVGO, TAK, DIS, PANW, CRM, WMT, BMY, IEMG, IJH, CMG, IJR, QCOM, PG, DHR, C, ABT, SBUX, RDS.A, GM, MDLZ, KMB, HMC, GT, VGT, VTI, VV, VWO, Reduced Positions: MDY, IBM, TROW, GOOG, AXP, MO, AMGN, AAPL, MLM, MSFT, ZTS, CAT, GS, HD, JPM, MA, BAC, CSCO, FDX, GOOGL, MTCH, MCD, UNH, ACN, ALGN, ADM, ADP, BLK, CSX, COF, CVX, STZ, INTC, JNJ, MAR, MS, NSC, PEP, LIN, TGT, UNP, UPS, WFC, ZBH, BURL, VOO, MMM, T, APD, AMT, BA, XOM, HSY, LMT, MCK, PCAR, PFE, SLM, RTX, VZ, YUM, PSX, FB, ABBV, NAVI, SYF, ELAN, CTVA, OTIS, DIA, EFA, GLD, APA, BCPC, BAX, BF.B, CI, DLR, EGBN, EME, ENB, FLR, KEY, MDT, VTRS, ORCL, PNC, SMID, RDS.B, DFS, CDK, REZI, CHNG, CARR, CWB, EEM, IVV, IWM, IWR, QQQ, SPY, VEA, VHT, XBI,

MDY, IBM, TROW, GOOG, AXP, MO, AMGN, AAPL, MLM, MSFT, ZTS, CAT, GS, HD, JPM, MA, BAC, CSCO, FDX, GOOGL, MTCH, MCD, UNH, ACN, ALGN, ADM, ADP, BLK, CSX, COF, CVX, STZ, INTC, JNJ, MAR, MS, NSC, PEP, LIN, TGT, UNP, UPS, WFC, ZBH, BURL, VOO, MMM, T, APD, AMT, BA, XOM, HSY, LMT, MCK, PCAR, PFE, SLM, RTX, VZ, YUM, PSX, FB, ABBV, NAVI, SYF, ELAN, CTVA, OTIS, DIA, EFA, GLD, APA, BCPC, BAX, BF.B, CI, DLR, EGBN, EME, ENB, FLR, KEY, MDT, VTRS, ORCL, PNC, SMID, RDS.B, DFS, CDK, REZI, CHNG, CARR, CWB, EEM, IVV, IWM, IWR, QQQ, SPY, VEA, VHT, XBI, Sold Out: IAC, PRSP, CCMP, SIM, STX, HPE, VTV,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Splunk Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Rapid7 Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Perspecta Inc, Wells Fargo, CMC Materials Inc, Grupo Simec SAB de CV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Investors Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Heritage Investors Management Corp owns 264 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+investors+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 864,729 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 331,138 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,464 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 149,983 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,997 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 53,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $126.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $212.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $178.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $142.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 119,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 335.08%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $288.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 160.06%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.55 and $97.64, with an estimated average price of $83.96. The stock is now traded at around $116.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 82,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $297.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $122.969900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Grupo Simec SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $11.75 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $19.47.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.