Parkside Investments, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Devon Energy Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Box Inc

- New Purchases: DISCK, 4LRA, ADM, IBB, COST,
- Added Positions: IGSB, IVV, DVN, SHM, COP, PFF, AMD, CF, WMT, DIS, IWM, MGA, NEE, MSFT, HYMB, BAC, TPL, AMZN, FDX, IWV, AL, TXN, IEFA, IEMG, CSCO, APTV, KHC, GDX, GLW, TMO, STZ,
- Reduced Positions: PTON, BHC, AAPL, RTX, IGIB, JPST, PINS, BP, BG, GS, ESI, BAM, XLU, OKE, BWA, FCX, MS, UNP, UNH, VTI, SPY, SYY, BABA, NVDA, EOG, C, TFC, JNJ, DSL, IJR, TFI,
- Sold Out: IAU, IAC, BOX, MAR, ABT,
For the details of Parkside Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parkside+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Parkside Investments, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 212,723 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 662,475 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.61%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,114 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84%
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 166,200 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.85%
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 314,121 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.32%
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 212,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 36,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $167.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $422.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 65.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.569200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 189,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 433.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $83.861000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.
