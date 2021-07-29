Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Schwab US

New Purchases: IDEV, DFAC, FBND, MDYV, SPHD, SUB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc,. As of 2021Q2, Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, owns 31 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 1,869,020 shares, 56.84% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 234,115 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11850.74% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 101,335 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 37,434 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 143,191 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 56.84%. The holding were 1,869,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.232300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 233,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.15 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.025100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11850.74%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.83%. The holding were 234,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.