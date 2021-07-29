Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Schwab US

- New Purchases: IDEV, DFAC, FBND, MDYV, SPHD, SUB,
- Added Positions: IJR, SPY, MUB,
- Reduced Positions: VBK, SCHG, SCHV, FLRN, SCHZ, VOO, IWO, SCHD, MDYG, IWN, IVV, VTV, VUG, BRK.B, QQQ,
- Sold Out: VEA, VB,
For the details of WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wipfli+financial+advisors+llc%2C/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,
- iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 1,869,020 shares, 56.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 234,115 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11850.74%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 101,335 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 37,434 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 143,191 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 56.84%. The holding were 1,869,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.232300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 233,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.15 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.025100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11850.74%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.83%. The holding were 234,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,. Also check out:
1. WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment