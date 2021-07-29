Insight Financial Services Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SPDW, VGT, IEFA, VO, DARE,
- Added Positions: DGRO, BND, SHY, SCHA, SCHO, IWF, IJR, MUB, SUB, IJH, ITE,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VOO, VXF, FREL, IEF,
- Sold Out: IEI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Insight Financial Services
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 63,914 shares, 18.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.75%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 355,848 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 30,931 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 244,007 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.88%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 214,566 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
Insight Financial Services initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.199500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.79%. The holding were 355,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $414.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 30,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Insight Financial Services initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 81,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.781200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE)
Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Dare Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.21 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.579900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Insight Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.
