Insight Financial Services Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Financial Services. As of 2021Q2, Insight Financial Services owns 28 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 63,914 shares, 18.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.75% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 355,848 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 30,931 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 244,007 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.88% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 214,566 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.199500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.79%. The holding were 355,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $414.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 30,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 81,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.781200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Dare Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.21 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.579900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.