Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Visa Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells iShares Gold Trust, 3M Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Visa Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, 3M Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alcon Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,145 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76% Visa Inc (V) - 68,781 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.10% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 46,119 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,073 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,561 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.16%

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $115.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 51,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.274100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.10%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 68,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 87.25%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $197.822900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 27,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 73.57%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $472.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 10,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 59.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 72,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $41.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 167,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 148,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.