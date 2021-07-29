Logo
Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Visa Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells iShares Gold Trust, 3M Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Timber Creek Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Visa Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, 3M Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alcon Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timber+creek+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,145 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 68,781 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.10%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 46,119 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,073 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,561 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.16%
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $115.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 51,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.274100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.10%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 68,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 87.25%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $197.822900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 27,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 73.57%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $472.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 10,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 59.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 72,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $41.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 167,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 148,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Timber Creek Capital Management LLC keeps buying
