Slow Capital, Inc. Buys iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Fortinet Inc, Pfizer Inc, Coca-Cola Co

- New Purchases: MDYV, SLYV, MDY, TPR, UNM, CCI, DVN, MTZ, NUE, LQD, SCHR, MRO,
- Added Positions: CMF, IXN, IJK, RXI, EXI, IXP, KXI, ILMN, NFLX, IXJ, FSLY, MSFT, SEDG, OKTA, VRTX, TWLO, AMGN, OLED, WMT, SPLK, PLAN, TWST, AMZN, AAPL, COST, HON, ISRG, MU, VZ, AVGO, TXG, NCNO, CREE, NKE, TMO, DIS, MDB, IJT, JPEM, ADBE, TJX, PRLB, MMM, D, INTC, JNJ, MCO, TRV, TXN, APTV, CRSP, EQIX, UPS, VNQ, CSCO, GOOGL, ITW, UNP, IEI, TIP, VNQI, VMW, BSV, JXI, MXI, REGN, SQ, DJP, IEF, ALB, ALGN, AMT, ADSK, BRK.B, CGNX, CRM, SBUX, FSLR, MRNA, BYND, JPST, PFF, SCHA, CB, PLD, T, ACN, ADI, CME, FDX, PSA, WY, PODD, APO, FB, WDAY, VEEV, SPOT, EMB, HYG, JNK, PCY, SCHP, CLX, DLR, GILD, IRM, MCD, PEP, RTX, ABBV, COLD, DGRW, VV,
- Reduced Positions: FTNT, TSLA, BX, NVDA, CAT, BLK, CG, IGM, AKAM, PYPL, IVV, ROST, EL, PLTR, LOW, SHW, MELI, SCHB, GOOG, TROW, MTD, ETN, ADM, TTC, TSM, LB, FCX, CVS,
- Sold Out: PFE, KO, MDYG, ONEQ, SCHG, CCOI, EMR, IAU, SGOL,
For the details of Slow Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/slow+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Slow Capital, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,947 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,459 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 83,160 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 23,422 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.1%
- iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) - 238,426 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.14%
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $494.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.569200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.14%. The purchase prices were between $61.79 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 238,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.396700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17. The stock is now traded at around $81.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 48,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 45.77%. The purchase prices were between $159.99 and $172.54, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $171.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Industrials ETF (EXI)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 49.79%. The purchase prices were between $115.04 and $122.94, with an estimated average price of $119.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 54.05%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $84.32. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $76.84.Sold Out: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.Sold Out: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.48 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $74.09.
