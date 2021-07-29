Logo
Slow Capital, Inc. Buys iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Fortinet Inc, Pfizer Inc, Coca-Cola Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Slow Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF, iShares Global Industrials ETF, sells Fortinet Inc, Pfizer Inc, Coca-Cola Co, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Slow Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Slow Capital, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Slow Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/slow+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Slow Capital, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,947 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,459 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 83,160 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 23,422 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.1%
  5. iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) - 238,426 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.14%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $494.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.569200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.14%. The purchase prices were between $61.79 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 238,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.396700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17. The stock is now traded at around $81.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 48,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 45.77%. The purchase prices were between $159.99 and $172.54, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $171.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Industrials ETF (EXI)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 49.79%. The purchase prices were between $115.04 and $122.94, with an estimated average price of $119.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 54.05%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $84.32. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $76.84.

Sold Out: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Sold Out: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.48 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $74.09.



