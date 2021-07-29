Jlb & Associates Inc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Allegion PLC, Canadian Pacific Railway

New Purchases: BKE, TNET,

BKE, TNET, Added Positions: SHW, DLTR, NVO, NOC, ALLE, PEP, PGR, INTC, KLAC, CP, ICLR, EXPD, DEO, UNH, TROW, HSIC, G, MMS, FFIV, LOW, V, CACC,

SHW, DLTR, NVO, NOC, ALLE, PEP, PGR, INTC, KLAC, CP, ICLR, EXPD, DEO, UNH, TROW, HSIC, G, MMS, FFIV, LOW, V, CACC, Reduced Positions: MSFT, NEU, MA, AAPL, TTC, CPRT, AME, ROL, PII, ORLY, NKE, APH, ROST, CTSH, MTD, ORCL, GPN, SYK, CBRE, CASY, CDNS, CHRW, ABBV,

Plymouth, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Allegion PLC, Canadian Pacific Railway, KLA Corp, Buckle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jlb & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Jlb & Associates Inc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $601 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JLB & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jlb+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,905 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 77,774 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,337 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27% McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 261,912 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 169,342 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%

Jlb & Associates Inc initiated holding in Trinet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $81.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jlb & Associates Inc initiated holding in Buckle Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $42.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $288.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 54.12%. The purchase prices were between $125.62 and $142.55, with an estimated average price of $136.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 44.73%. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $316.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 46.66%. The purchase prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 50.19%. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $88.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.