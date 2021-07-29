Red Door Wealth Management, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Gold Trust, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Johnson & Johnson, sells iShares Gold Trust, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Kemper Corp, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC owns 650 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 154,650 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,563 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,724 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,221 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,802 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.93%

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $414.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $223.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 66.80%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.756700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 77.45%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $360.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $658.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.17.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $5.1.