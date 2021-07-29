Red Door Wealth Management, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Gold Trust, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: XLF, XLV, SCHV, VGT, IWM, VLUE, PSCT, XLY, VDE, TSM, AON, GE, SMH, ITB, XHB, XBI, ABT, ASML, ACN, C, MAR, MS, NFLX, MELI, VXF, MDT, LBRDK, CVS, IBB, AVY, CP, EXC, SPGI, SYY, STWD, HLT, SCHG, SDY, XLK, BDX, BTI, IP, MET, NSC, RMD, SYK, ANTM, RACE, KIE, COF, ENB, HDB, MTD, TXN, USB, LULU, RBLX, DTN, IWS, TFI, VBK, VO, AXP, CAT, CMP, CMI, DISH, ORCL, ROK, SNA, SWK, STE, UPS, VTR, GM, EPAM, ALC, DGRW, EMQQ, MUB, VIG, BP, BIDU, CAH, COP, LLY, F, IBM, KMB, MCY, SBUX, TTWO, WLTW, CHTR, BAX, DRE, ETN, WELL, NOC, NVAX, O, RDS.A, SNY, TMO, TSCO, TSN, EBAY, EOS, MA, DG, PCI, ICLR, CEIX, DOW, OGN, BND, FNDX, IYJ, RSP, VBR, VEA, VTI, AES, AFL, AEP, AZN, TFC, BNS, BLK, BA, BAM, DEO, D, EL, RHP, GIS, ISRG, SJM, MDLZ, NTAP, NVS, NUAN, PENN, PNFP, PXD, TROW, TGT, TER, UMH, HBI, AER, DAL, BIP, AVGO, LYB, ZTS, IQV, WIX, AAL, CARR, OTIS, DVY, PFF, SCHO, VAW, VDC, VMBS, VPU, ABB, APD, ALL, WTRG, ADM, AJG, ADSK, BBD, BXS, GOLD, BSX, CAE, CSX, CNI, KMX, SCHW, CSGP, TPR, CCEP, ED, CPRT, GLW, CCI, DHI, DRI, DD, EMN, ENTG, NEE, FHN, FCX, TGNA, HSBC, HOG, HPQ, INCY, ICE, IRM, MKL, MCK, MU, TAP, MSI, NKE, OXY, OMC, PTC, PH, PAYX, PUK, RELX, RIO, ROP, SAP, SBAC, SIRI, SWKS, TRV, TRI, TD, TYL, UAL, UGI, VLO, VMC, WBA, WWD, WYNN, XEL, XRX, ZBH, ETB, WU, MSCI, KKR, NXPI, VNET, YNDX, PSX, PDI, BERY, BPY, DOOO, PAGP, CFG, LBRDA, BKI, SQ, TEAM, TWLO, SE, DOCU, NIO, MRNA, CRWD, CRNC, GRUB, BIPC, ACWI, ARKK, BIL, BOND, BSV, EFA, FNCL, FPE, IEF, IEFA, IEMG, ITOT, IWD, IWF, IWV, JPST, MBB, MDY, MINT, MJ, PKW, QEFA, SCHE, SCHH, SLV, USMV, VB, VCIT, VNQ, AOS, ACAD, CB, A, AIG, AMKR, ANSS, APA, ACGL, MTOR, RIOT, ADP, BCE, BK, BIIB, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, CSWC, CCL, CE, CNP, CI, CLX, CGNX, CL, CNX, CACC, DXCM, DLR, DPZ, EIX, FAST, FRT, FNF, FITB, FE, FISV, FLR, GME, IT, GPC, GERN, GT, HAL, HFC, HEP, HBAN, INFO, IDXX, ITW, INTU, JBHT, JCI, KEY, KSS, STRM, LEG, LEN, LNC, LYV, LORL, MRO, MLM, MKC, MCHP, MCO, VTRS, VXRT, NCR, NJR, NI, ES, INSG, NVO, ONCY, PLX, PNC, PPG, PPL, LIN, PGR, PEG, WRK, ROST, RCL, SKM, SLB, SRE, SHW, SLGN, WPM, SPG, SONY, TK, TEX, THO, TTE, UNP, X, VFC, MTN, VRSN, WPC, GWW, WAB, WSO, EVRG, XLNX, HEI.A, TXMD, VBF, RQI, BHK, ATEC, BR, AWK, TDC, ULTA, LL, CIM, KW, COCP, CFX, IBIO, BUD, H, VRSK, GNUS, HHC, VC, KMI, KOS, NGL, GWRE, ENPH, NCLH, FWONA, BFAM, ECOM, AMC, FLXN, CGC, ARES, FWONK, KEYS, TBK, QSR, SUM, BLD, TRU, NTRA, KHC, Z, HPE, CRON, FBK, DFIN, GRWG, ADNT, GDS, SNAP, BHF, ROKU, SPCE, CNNE, NAKD, YMAB, XM, 2LYA, FOXA, ZM, CTVA, ATER, WORK, AMCR, SCPE, PTON, WMG, NKLA, NCNO, BEPC, RKT, DKNG, BEKE, FSR, FCAC, QS, ABNB, AJAX, BMBL, VIEW, COUR, BKLN, BWX, IGIB, CPER, CQQQ, IGSB, DBEF, DUSA, FAN, FHLC, FLOT, FNDA, FNDC, FNDE, FNDF, FUTY, GDX, GDXJ, GNR, GOVT, GUNR, IHI, IJK, IJR, IJT, IMTM, ITA, IWO, IWP, IXUS, IYC, IYF, IYT, LMBS, MDYV, PDBC, PEJ, PGX, REZ, RWR, RWX, SCHZ, SPIB, SPSM, SPTL, TAN, TIP, USHY, USO, VCLT, VOT,
- Added Positions: MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, QQQ, SCHM, JNJ, UNH, AAPL, FB, MRK, JPM, FDX, V, SLYV, DIS, NVDA, PG, PFE, PYPL, CSCO, COST, BAC, TDG, HD, HON, ADBE, AMGN, BRK.B, WMT, VZ, QCOM, SCHX, NOW, CMCSA, AMT, PEP, HCA, CRM, INTC, GS, WFC, FRC, WM, PLD, ECL, LMT, SHOP, DUK, CVX, BABA, VV, RF, GOOGL, GLD, LOW, ABBV, BX, LUMN, SCHD, MCD, ATVI, KO, UL, VWO, ORLY, MMM, MMP, MO, SCHF, SO, BMY, ARKG, LRCX, GD, XOM, EPD, EMR, DAR, PM, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SCHA, SCHB, FTEC, VYM, T, GILD, PRU, SPYG, GSK, MAA, IGM,
- Sold Out: IAU, KMPR, ENLC,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 154,650 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,563 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,724 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.57%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,221 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,802 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.93%
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $414.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $223.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 66.80%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.756700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 77.45%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $360.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $658.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.17.Sold Out: EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $5.1.
