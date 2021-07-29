Logo
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Gold Trust, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Red Door Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Johnson & Johnson, sells iShares Gold Trust, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Kemper Corp, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC owns 650 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+door+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Red Door Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 154,650 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,563 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,724 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.57%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,221 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.04%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,802 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.93%
New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $414.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $223.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 66.80%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.756700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 77.45%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $360.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $658.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.17.

Sold Out: EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $5.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Red Door Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Red Door Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
