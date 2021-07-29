Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Synopsys Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Teradyne Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Synopsys Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Silvergate Capital Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, Teradyne Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC. As of 2021Q2, Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

L Brands Inc (LB) - 500,779 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,942 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41% Facebook Inc (FB) - 93,510 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.96% Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) - 124,164 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.48% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 156,052 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $286.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 58,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 706,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $44.62, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 305,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.97 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 245,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $462.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 26,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.331000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 333,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 265.47%. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $109.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 158,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 67.48%. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $247.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 124,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 96.31%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 527,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 131.43%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $596.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 28,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $360.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 93,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 63.12%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 76,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.