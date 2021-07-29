Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Synopsys Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Teradyne Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

- New Purchases: SNPS, COMM, BLFS, WLL, DXCM, NVTA, OKTA, TECK, SPLK, F, OXY, PSFE, TEX, 6CL0, CBRE, CX, ANF, HES, DVN, BBIO, EXAS, GDS, IGIC, BP, PWR, DRNA, GPN, SNII.U, ICHR, HCICU, CMLF, VIAC, EVR, DDOG, CWH, PAGS, CSGP, RDS.A, DHHCU, PACB, SLAMU, SMTC, HIIIU, ALGM, QS, CMIIU, ELY, GIIXU, GSEVU, CMII, JD, GMBTU, ATER, LAZR, FCAX.U, ANAC.U, IPOF, GMIIU, UHAL, LHC.U, LHC.U, POWRU, GSAQU, SLCRU, SHACU, NAACU, CPUH.U, ANZUU, AMPI.U, GTX, S, S, AAC.U, ITQRU, ACII.U, CFLT, BKNG, WPF, PNTM.U, TWST, LMACU, CMCSA, TSPQ.U, NSTD.U, RXRAU, STRS, DLCAU, MONCU, GHACU, TMAC.U, JOFFU, HHLA.U, SCOBU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, AUS.U, ASZ.U, OACB, EVH, CONX, KAIRU, PPGHU, AKICU, TMKRU,
- Added Positions: SI, RE, BAC, NOW, FB, CAT, C, SNAP, AAPL, NFLX, V, AMD, MCD, MRVL, ONEM, AGCO, TSM, VALE, AEO, LESL, GS, SHOP, ADPT, SIMO, PTON, PROF, LB, URI, OSK, SGTX, FXI,
- Reduced Positions: UBER, TWTR, MTCH, TWLO, DE, MU, CVX, AMZN, PINS, RUN, AMAT, GOOGL, MGM, MSFT, TMUS, MELI, XOM, PYPL, TJX, CNK, EXPE, CRWD, NXPI, APTV, PCRX, NVDA, TXRH, ZNGA, FCX, LUV, SHW, LOW, OIH,
- Sold Out: TER, DIS, TME, HLT, BIDU, VRTX, PLUG, VIPS, DT, WDC, ABNB, TCBI, SKLZ, IAA, DOCU, HIG, BLDP, ARVN, RNG, HWM, BILI, IIVI, CCL, FTCH, SWKS, ST, GPRO, LTHM, NIO, FDX, PLYA, EXPR, CTOS, ACACU, DMYD,
- L Brands Inc (LB) - 500,779 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,942 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 93,510 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.96%
- Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) - 124,164 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.48%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 156,052 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $286.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 58,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 706,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $44.62, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 305,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.97 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 245,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $462.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 26,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.331000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 333,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 265.47%. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $109.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 158,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 67.48%. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $247.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 124,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 96.31%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 527,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 131.43%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $596.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 28,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $360.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 93,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 63.12%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 76,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.
