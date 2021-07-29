Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, MGM Resorts International

- New Purchases: REET, DFAC, LAND, IDEV, MSFT,
- Added Positions: VTI, VWO, BSV, VEA, SCHR, IGIB, SCHC, DLR, NVDA, SUB, IVW, IWM, LUV, KRE, AMZN, SCZ, IEFA, SHOP, COP,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, MUB, IVV, SPTM, SLY, SCHX, RWO, SHY, IEF, SPDW, GWX, ITOT, MTUM, SLYV, TSN, TFI, WMT, SCHA, PLD, VNQ, SCHF, GLD,
- Sold Out: MGM, MMM, VBR,
For the details of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakwell+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 135,224 shares, 19.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.80%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 148,660 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 302,538 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 229,468 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.90%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 84,669 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.37%
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 149,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.232300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 70,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $22.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 53,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $287.052000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $228.604200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 135,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 84,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 55,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.
