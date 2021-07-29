Logo
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, MGM Resorts International

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Gladstone Land Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, MGM Resorts International, 3M Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakwell+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 135,224 shares, 19.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.80%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 148,660 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 302,538 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 229,468 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.90%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 84,669 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.37%
New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 149,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.232300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 70,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $22.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 53,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $287.052000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $228.604200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 135,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 84,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 55,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
