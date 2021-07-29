John Tyers Named Head of Independent Advisor Group at Wells Fargo Advisors

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that John Tyers will join the company on July 30 as head of the Independent Advisor group at Wells Fargo Advisors. He will report to Jim Hays, head of Wells Fargo Advisors. In this role, Tyers will oversee the leaders and businesses of Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, First Clearing, and the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) custody business.

“I am thrilled to bring John on board as I believe we have enormous growth potential in our independent advisor channels,” Hays said. “With John’s past experience leading so many facets of the independent experience throughout his career, we are set to make these already strong independent businesses even more powerful.”

Tyers joins us most recently from wealth management fintech, AdvisorEngine, where he was chief growth officer. Previously, he was with Citizens Financial Group leading their private wealth segment. He also brings a breadth of experience from Merrill Lynch, having served in a variety of roles such as president of Merrill’s custody and clearing business for RIAs and independent broker dealers. He has been a leader in Merrill’s boutique ultrahigh net worth business, and led the group responsible for managed solutions and wealth management technology tools.

At both Bear Stearns and Charles Schwab institutional services, Tyers led efforts on custody services and platforms for RIAs, independent broker dealers, single and multi-family offices, and trust companies.

Tyers earned his B.A. from the University of Georgia, completed a fintech program at the University of Oxford’s Said Business School, and also completed an executive strategy and innovation program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School.

