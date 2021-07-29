Global Industrial Company to Present At Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Global Industrial Company ( NYSE:GIC, Financial), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference. The Company will present at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday August 4, 2021. The live virtual broadcast and replay will be made available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Global Industrial's corporate website. Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their Jefferies representative.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company ( NYSE:GIC, Financial), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®."

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

[email protected]/ [email protected]

