Spooz, Inc. Selects TradeNavigator, Inc., as its Primary Development Partner

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / SPOOZ, INC. (OTC PINK:SPZI) ("Spooz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its engagement of TradeNavigator, Inc. ("TN") a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Financial Technologies, Inc. (Colorado Springs, CO) (tradenavigator.com) as its primary development partner. TN provides trading platform frameworks for stocks, ETFs and other securities, bonds, futures, mutual funds, options, cryptocurrencies, and other exchange listed assets., and other high-performance products which TN licenses and customizes to meet the exacting requirements of its clients.

When management made the decision to revive Spooz they agreed on at least two underlying principles: 1) the Spooz plan would incorporate the most expedient and efficient manner to achieve revenues, and 2) it would design its operations to be modular and would limit its development operations to automated algorithmic trading systems. "The Spooz/ TN relationship fits perfectly into our strategic growth model", stated Paul Strickland, the Spooz CEO. "As an example, I already have a prototype of the SpoozParadigm Pro platform running on my desktop," he added.

The initial Spooz product will be designed and customized for the Company by TN and will be one of the fastest and feature rich in the world. The "SpoozParadigm Pro" platform will be targeted at professional, commercial, institutional and experienced traders, hedgers and brokers. Spooz will also provide services to its clients for complex algorithmic trading and hedging system development. It is planned that TN will develop a web-based version of SpoozParadigm to address the retail market segment with a fast, technically advanced and fully featured algorithmic development platform at economical price points.

SpoozParadigm Pro will include a number of new generation electronic analysis and trade execution features:

64-bit Software which dramatically increases processor speeds over and beyond identifiable existing competitors

Real-time Quote Screens

Charting with fully customizable technical indicators and other extensive market analytics including the ability to easily and quickly develop custom indicators

Ability to create custom symbols that may represent weighted baskets of stocks, spreads, options combinations, indicators, etc.

Portfolio Tracking and Account Management

One-click Manual Trade Execution

Continuous Automated Algorithmic Trading 24 hours a day 5 full days a week

Real-time trade simulator

Stock Screeners are totally customizable

Programmable Alerts (audible, email, text, etc.)

Other system development tools such as a brute force and genetic back testing engine, walk-forward analysis and other sophisticated statistical tests.

A full complement of pre-built, but customizable, algorithm and indicator libraries.

A scripting language that can be utilized by non-programmers to write their own custom indicators and algorithms that will be marketed under the brand "SpoozScript."

SpoozParadigm features blazing computational speeds which are not affected by hardware or internet traffic or outages (server-side systems only) Note: SpoozParadigm will calculate a complex algorithm in 30 nanoseconds, or, 30 billionths of a second. We know of no other competitive product source that has the capability of achieving those computational speeds. Moreover, the SpoozParadigm platform will support high-frequency trading (HFT) if servers are advantageously collocated near targeted exchange matching engines.

Global connectivity for stocks, futures, options, cryptocurrencies and Forex.

About Spooz, Inc. - a developer, marketer, and seller of electronic trading, market analysis, and trading decision support software solutions. The Company will offer technology to perform complex analysis, monitoring, and electronic trade execution functions, including algorithmic trading. Spooz software solutions will be used in the trading of futures, options on futures, stocks, stock options, mutual funds, cash bonds, currencies, Forex, cryptocurrencies and other exchange listed financial derivatives and instruments.

About TradeNavigator - a financial engineering company of dedicated programmers and technicians with a core focus on providing the best financial products to an ever-expanding marketplace.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Spooz's control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors' products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance; new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment; fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. Spooz, its former Officers and Directors disclaim any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Paul Strickland

[email protected]

Twitter.com/SpoozInc

SOURCE: Spooz, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/657466/Spooz-Inc-Selects-TradeNavigator-Inc-as-its-Primary-Development-Partner



