Friendable CEO Discusses Market Opportunity and Growth Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO of Friendable Inc. (OTC PINK:FDBL) ('the Company'), to discuss the timely launch of the Company's version 2.0 of the Fan Pass livestream artist platform and its aggressive strategy to achieve 'immense scalability.'

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Rositano Jr. explains that the Fan Pass app is a platform and true artist partner that enables artists and their fans to interact authentically. Features are tailored to both the artist and the fan, depending on their individual needs and wants, including a suite of products and services that enable artists to generate revenue from virtual performances to subscribing fans, as well as from merchandise sales and other opportunities. Fans can follow specific artists and genres they love, while artists can provide the behind-the-scenes access to their most loyal supporters.

With Fan Pass, live music means real-time activity and interaction: Music, In(ter)action.

Friendable's first published mobile app was designed and released in the mobile dating category in 2014. Rositano Jr. and his brother Dean, who is president and CTO of the Company, leveraged that first experience, along with their celebrity marketing relationships from previous ventures in the music industry, to successfully transition Friendable into virtual entertainment with the release of Fan Pass last year.

'We've pivoted into a mass market opportunity that has great potential for scale, and it was very timely with the pandemic,' he says. 'We're bringing to the table a mass market opportunity for the up-and-coming artist … and wrapping them with a support system that will boost them, help acquire and add to their fan base, and more importantly really monetize in the days of uncertainty when the live venues have been shut down for so long.'

While live entertainment has seen a come-back in recent months, Rositano Jr. dismisses its revival as a risk to the Company's growth. The way he sees it, this is the perfect pivot opportunity that only builds on the original plan for the platform.

'Before the pandemic, Fan Pass was all about being prepared to take backstage experiences and bring them to fan bases that … are geographically challenged or not financially able to attend a physical venue, exclusive show or backstage meet-and-greet,' he explains, detailing the advantages of the virtual model for global fans. 'We have additional components we'll be stacking into the business model as live events, concerts and on location venues open back up.'

Rositano Jr. reviews the features that make Fan Pass unique and the official launch of

version 2.0, along with several initiatives to drive subscribers and scale Company revenue.

'Building revenues and building a business is where we're at today,' he says, discussing what's ahead in 2021. 'We've taken each point of our revenue model … and we've been able to convert on a micro level, every one of these revenue points we've designed around and in the Fan Pass platform model. Now, version 2.0 is about having the ability to scale.'

At the end of the interview, Rositano Jr. delivers sweeping insight into what's ahead for the Company as it prepares for 'immense scalability.'

'As we roll-out v2 with 5,000 artists currently signed up and really no real effort to push paid media to attract artists and fans, we're ready to scale, one step at a time' he says. 'Over the next 90 days … we're going to start … testing these and other metrics to project how they are stacking and growing, and how our revenues are stacking and growing for the longer-term projections. And this 90-day period following our paid media roll out is going to be the metric that we need for the next 12, 24 and 36 months of revenue projections and scale. So that's really what you should expect from the Company. It's about execution.'

The full interview can be heard at:

https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-friendable-fdbl/

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Stores and Google Play stores in 2014, in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, Top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists, as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, the livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven to be invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases 'would be,' 'will allow,' 'intends to,' 'will likely result,' 'are expected to,' 'will continue,' 'is anticipated,' 'estimate,' 'project' or similar expressions are intended to identify 'forward-looking statements.' Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The company's iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

