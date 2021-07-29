Alpha Esports Announces Expansion into Brazil; Signs Launch Partnership with Mais Esports, Brazil's Largest Esports Media Company

Partnership will leverage GamerzArena Platform for Esports Tournaments & Co-marketing Campaigns

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP),(OTC PINK:APETF), ("Alpha" or the "Company") announces it has expanded into the Brazilian esports market by signing a partnership with Mais Esports, ("Mais") the largest esports media company in Brazil.

Mais is the number one Brazilian Esports portal for gamers, and provides news about League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, PUBG, Overwatch, R6 and other major Esports titles and tournaments. In total, Mais averages 4 million page views per month on its website, and has a combined social media following of over 400,000, providing Alpha with access to a new, scaled audience.

Under the terms of this partnership:

GamerzArena, will become the exclusive platform for all of Mais's online esports events in Brazil, where the Company will host and operate a variety of gaming tournaments for Mais and their followers on a weekly basis.

The parties will co-market to drive user acquisition for Alpha's online gaming platform, GamerzArena, as Mais will also leverage its existing relationships in Brazilian gaming and esports to promote the Company's subscription service, GamerzArena+.

Alpha and Mais will participate in a revenue split for each paid membership sign up, as well as all events and tournaments hosted.

"Brazil is one of the fastest growing markets in esports and with Mais as our esports and marketing partner, we believe there is a significant opportunity to increase to our userbase for both GamerzArena and GamerzArena+," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "This partnership is consistent with the Company's stated goal to focus on strategic partnerships that we believe will help us achieve ongoing user acquisition."

"I'm really happy with this partnership with GamerzArena," said CEO and founder of Mais Esports, Eric Teixeirs. "Brazil has a lot of casual and amateur gamers seeking esports competition and with Alpha, we can build something really great for the fans and gamers."

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

