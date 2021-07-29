Logo
Kohl's Renews Commitment to Milwaukee Community Partners with Additional $1 Million in Donations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kohl%26rsquo%3Bs (NYSE: KSS) announced today, in support of the company’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion as well as family health and wellness, it is deepening its support of the Milwaukee community with donations totaling nearly $1 million to five nonprofit Hometown Partners that help under-resourced communities. This donation is one action Kohl’s is taking as part of its Diversity and Inclusion Pledge+for+Progress, which was announced earlier this year, outlining how the company plans to deliver meaningful change for the good of the people, customers and communities Kohl's serves. Specifically with this donation, Kohl’s is working to enhance equity and economic prosperity for Milwaukee families.

“Giving back to communities and serving families is at the heart of who we are as a company, especially in our hometown of Milwaukee,” said Michelle A. Banks, Kohl’s chief diversity & inclusion officer. “We are both proud and excited to be renewing our commitment to several of our Hometown partners that work hard to promote equity and economic empowerment in under-resourced communities in Milwaukee. We are not only continuing, but expanding our support of Acts Housing, Employ Milwaukee, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Safe & Sound and Milwaukee's Urban League and we thank each of these organizations for the positive impact they are making in Milwaukee.”

To support the unique needs of diverse, under-resourced communities with a focus on addressing disparities in career development, family support, housing and wellness, Kohl’s is renewing its partnerships with the following Milwaukee-based organizations.

Kohl’s Hometown Partner Grant Renewals

  • Acts+Housing: With Kohl’s donation of $250,000, Acts Housing will continue to provide access to homeownership opportunities for low-income families through support of virtual orientation and data platforms, as well as providing welcome home baskets filled with home essentials. By helping all families who are willing to put in the work to become homeowners, Acts Housing provides a pathway out of the housing crisis and helps build stronger communities.
  • Employ+Milwaukee+%28EMI%29: Kohl's financial commitment of $250,000 will continue to support Employ Milwaukee’s efforts to provide access to workforce development programming while simultaneously improving the efficacy of service delivery through a human-centered, whole family, culturally aware, and technology-focused approach.
  • Boys+%26amp%3B+Girls+Clubs+of+Greater+Milwaukee: With its gift of $200,000, Kohl’s will enhance its existing support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee by continuing to help the organization increase access to diverse Club Leadership and Service programs and activities that promote social-emotional skills, develop strong character traits, and inspire youth in Milwaukee.
  • Safe+%26amp%3B+Sound: Kohl's support of $175,000 will allow Safe & Sound to continue the organization’s evolution of its approach to community engagement and support in marginalized communities in Milwaukee by using collective impact as a framework. Safe & Sound has a unique model of community organizing and engagement that brings together residents, youth, and public safety resources.
  • Milwaukee+Urban+League+%28MUL%29: Kohl's has committed $100,000 to Milwaukee Urban League (MUL) in support of its education, employment, and advocacy efforts to achieve economic vibrancy and position African Americans to create wealth and a better way of life. With Kohl's generous support, Milwaukee Urban League will continue to focus on empowering communities and changing lives.

To learn more about Kohl’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and its support of the Milwaukee community, or to access Kohl%26rsquo%3Bs+2020+ESG+Report%2C visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow %40KohlsNews on Twitter.

