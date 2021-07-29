Logo
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Commences Production of New 340 GFX Boat

ACCESSWIRE
Jul 29, 2021
FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), (‘Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced that the Company has commenced production of its new 340 GFX model boat.

The 340 GFX is the first of two new larger models Twin Vee plans to bring to market. At 34-feet in overall length and an 11-foot draft, the 340 GFX is designed for offshore versatility, endurance and speed. Twin gas-powered outboard motors will power the 340 GFX.

Preston Yarborough, Twin Vee's Vice-President, stated, "The 340 GFX has a four-hundred-gallon fuel tank capacity, three livewells with two in the aft and one at the helms, and has a maximum of 800 horsepower. We believe the 340 GFX will provide incredible performance in a good-looking package."

Rendered images of a white and powder blue Twin Vee 340 Center Console GFX

A side profile and aerial renderings of the 340 GFX in the water

The Company plans to present the new 340 GFX, together with several other models, at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 27 -31, 2021 at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is an annual event produced by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. Considered to be one of the largest boat shows in the world, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show draws quality buyers and enthusiasts able to directly interact with manufacturers and marine suppliers. In 2019, the five-day event boasted over 100,000 attendees, over 1,000 exhibitors, and displayed over 1,300 boats. More info on the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show can be found at https://www.flibs.com/en/home.html

About Twin Vee

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Founded in 1996, the Company has been an innovator in the recreational and commercial power catamaran industry. The Company currently has eleven (11) gas-powered models in production ranging in size from its 24-foot, dual engine, center console to its newly designed 40-foot offshore 400 GFX. The Company's twin-hull catamaran running surface, known as a symmetrical catamaran hull design, adds to the Twin Vee ride quality by reducing drag, increasing fuel efficiency, and offering users a stable riding boat. Twin Vee's home base of operations is a 7.5-acre facility in Fort Pierce, Florida. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the 340 GFX providing incredible performance in a good-looking package and plans to present the new 340 GFX, together with several other models, at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 27 -31, 2021 at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to bring new boat models to market as planned, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to supply chains and state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the final prospectus related to the Company's recent public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

