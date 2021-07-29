Madison Square Garden Entertainment Announces the Return of Acclaimed Holiday Theatrical "'Twas the Night Before…" by Cirque du Soleil

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is pleased to announce that the acclaimed family holiday theatrical – “‘Twas the Night Before…” by Cirque du Soleil – is returning to both The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, two of MSG Entertainment’s venues. The production will run at The Chicago Theatre for 17 performances from November 26 through December 5, 2021, and at Hulu Theater at MSG for 28 performances from December 9 through December 27, 2021. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00AM local time.

“‘Twas the Night Before…,” Cirque du Soleil’s exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas tale, is about the wonders of sharing and friendship. The production marks Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever Christmas show and is a flurry of Christmas cheer – rip-roaring fun with hugely lovable characters that will introduce audiences to the magic of Cirque du Soleil and help families create new holiday traditions.

The critically acclaimed production returns to The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden after debuting at both venues in 2019. The Chicago run sold more than 50,000 tickets, completely selling out its 17-show engagement, while the New York run sold out a whopping 25 performances. This holiday theatrical has created national and local media buzz:

“’Twas the Night Before… delivers terrific holiday entertainment that should delight children and adults alike.” – THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

“The acrobats are all glamour and athleticism, the skaters all speed and daring.” – THE NEW YORK TIMES

“Five Stars.”– NEW YORK THEATER GUIDE

“Cirque du Soleil unwraps a happy new holiday gift for family audiences with its ‘Twas the Night Before…., a cheerful high-performance show.” – NEW YORK STAGE REVIEW

“’Twas the Night Before… is the perfect antidote to the frenzy of the season and will enrapture, enchant and entertain anyone with breath in their body and joy in their heart. I left the theater feeling like a kid again, enwrapped once more in the awe and wonder of my youth. There is no better feeling than that!” – AROUND THE TOWN CHICAGO

“‘Twas the Night Before… A nice fresh take on a holiday production that features acrobats and visual wonders that you would expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, amazing dancing, really fun, and truly people of all ages will enjoy this show!” – WGN RADIO CHICAGO

Tickets for “‘Twas the Night Before…”at The Chicago Theatre start at $30 and can be purchased online at www.chicagotheatre.com%2Fcirque. Tickets for “‘Twas the Night Before…”atHulu Theater at Madison Square Garden start at $40 and can be purchased online at www.msg.com%2Fcirque. Service charges apply to internet orders. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.

MSG Entertainment is committed to the health and safety of our guests, performers and staff. All guests will need to follow venue protocols at the time of the performance. Please note that government mandates and our venue protocols are subject to change, so be sure to continue to check The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at MSG websites for the latest information.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

‘Twas the Night Before… is the 49th original production of Cirque du Soleil, part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

