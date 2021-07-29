Logo
Taglich Brothers Reinitiates Coverage of DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taglich Brothers, Inc. announces it has reinitiated coverage of DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. ( DPSI).

DecisionPoint Systems, headquartered in Irvine CA, is a provider and integrator of mobility and wireless systems for business organizations. The company designs, deploys and supports mobile computing systems that enable customers to access employers’ data networks at various locations (i.e. the retail selling floor, warehouse and distribution centers or on the road deliveries). DecisionPoint also integrates data capture equipment including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification (RFID) readers

The complete 16-page report is available at www.taglichbrothers.com.

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is a full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

We do not undertake to advise you as to changes in figures or our views. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell. Taglich Brothers, Inc. is fully disclosed with its clearing firm, Pershing, LLC, is not a market maker and does not sell to or buy from customers on a principal basis. The above statement is the opinion of Taglich Brothers, Inc. and is not a guarantee that the target price for the stock will be met or that predicted business results for the company will occur. There may be instances when fundamental, technical and quantitative opinions contained in this report are not in concert. We, our affiliates, any officer, director or stockholder or any member of their families may from time to time purchase or sell any of the above-mentioned or related securities. Analysts and members of the Research Department are prohibited from buying or selling securities issued by the companies that Taglich Brothers, Inc. has a research relationship with, except if ownership of such securities was prior to the start of such relationship, then an Analyst or member of the Research Department may sell such securities after obtaining expressed written permission from Compliance. As of the date of this report, Michael Taglich, President of Taglich Brothers, Inc. and a Director of DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. owns or has a controlling interest in 1,518,106 shares of DPSI common stock, warrants to acquire 271,034 shares of common stock, and options to acquire 35,000 shares of common stock. Robert Taglich, Managing Director of Taglich Brothers, Inc., owns or has a controlling interest in 793,205 shares of DPSI common stock, and warrants to acquire 250,402 shares of DPSI common stock. Robert Schroeder, Vice President - Investment Banking of Taglich Brothers, Inc. and a Director of DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. owns or has a controlling interest in 83,615 shares of DPSI common stock and warrants to acquire 228,441 shares of DPSI common stock. Doug Hailey, Director of Investment Banking at Taglich Brothers, Inc., owns or has a controlling interest in 6,915 shares of DPSI common stock and warrants to purchase 68,610 shares of common stock. Richard Oh, Managing Director of Taglich Brothers, Inc., owns or has a controlling interest in warrants to purchase 31,950 shares of DPSI common stock. John Nobile, the research analyst of this report, owns or has a controlling interest in 1,214 shares of DPSI common stock and warrants to purchase 7,600 shares of DPSI common stock. Other employees at Taglich Brothers, Inc. also own or have controlling interests in warrants to purchase 220,460 shares of DPSI common stock. Taglich Brothers, Inc. had an investment banking relationship with the company mentioned in this report. In December 2012, and November 2013, Taglich Brothers Inc. served as the placement agent in private placements of convertible preferred stock for the company. In March 2016, Taglich Brothers Inc. served as the placement agent in a private placement of secured notes for the company. In June 2018, Taglich Brothers Inc. served as the placement agent in a private placement of common stock for the company. In October 2018, Taglich Brothers Inc. served as the placement agent in private placements of notes and common stock for the company.

All research issued by Taglich Brothers, Inc. is based on public information. The company will pay a monthly monetary fee of $1,500 (USD) for the creation and dissemination of research reports for a minimum of twelve months after publication of the initiation report.

Contact:
Richard Oh
Taglich Brothers, Inc.
631-757-1500

